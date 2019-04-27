Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Video of Construction Worker Goes Viral After He Nails 'Tremendous' Trump Impression

A video of a US construction worker has been going viral for nailing the impression of Trump.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:April 27, 2019, 2:10 PM IST
Us President Donald Trump is known for his 'tremendous' statements, and his boastful attitude where he shares the achievement of his government and the White House over and above actually achieved feats. A lot of times, Trump is also known to tweet out figures which exceed actual achieved numbers.

This trait of Trump to talk like he is crossing 'tremendous' efforts is common knowledge. Often, people have mocked it. A construction worker, however, took it to the next level.

The video, posted on social media in early April has been picking up traction ever since it made its way to the Internet.

58-year-old Thomas Mundy is probably the greatest impersonator of all time - partly because he looks like Trump, and partly because he sounds exactly like Trump, with his bragging.

“What a tremendous day here, the Long Island Rail Road is screwing up this job,” the man be heard saying in the video. “It’s a horrible job. I have hired my good friend, John Valenti, and his great wife, Rosie, they’re tremendous people.”

He adds, “I’m going to tell you right now, we have to come in and do this job on time and under budget.”

Sounds exactly like something Trump would say?




Social media agrees.
















Well, we know who to give the award for 'tremendous effort' to.
