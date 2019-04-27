Video of Construction Worker Goes Viral After He Nails 'Tremendous' Trump Impression

The best Trump impression ever? pic.twitter.com/2O7fd9sQVZ — Wojciech Pawelczyk (@PolishPatriotTM) April 12, 2019

Best evaaaa....”thank the evil media for coming!” — molly gonzalez (@mollygonzalez) April 12, 2019

"They're Italian but they're good.. or are they Portuguese idk" this was on point. — the dark patriot (@casiichandler) April 13, 2019

God bless this guy. This is the best presidential impression ever. — captain (@davenc252) April 13, 2019

This guy is great. I would buy him a drink any day. — Roberta Lavin, PhD, FNP-BC, FAAN☢️️☣️ (@RobertaLavin) April 14, 2019

No way. Thats trump voice over. Has to be . Either way it's amazing — Sports bleeder (@Sportsbleeder) April 12, 2019

Us President Donald Trump is known for his 'tremendous' statements, and his boastful attitude where he shares the achievement of his government and the White House over and above actually achieved feats. A lot of times, Trump is also known to tweet out figures which exceed actual achieved numbers.This trait of Trump to talk like he is crossing 'tremendous' efforts is common knowledge. Often, people have mocked it. A construction worker, however, took it to the next level.The video, posted on social media in early April has been picking up traction ever since it made its way to the Internet.58-year-old Thomas Mundy is probably the greatest impersonator of all time - partly because he looks like Trump, and partly because he sounds exactly like Trump, with his bragging.“What a tremendous day here, the Long Island Rail Road is screwing up this job,” the man be heard saying in the video. “It’s a horrible job. I have hired my good friend, John Valenti, and his great wife, Rosie, they’re tremendous people.”He adds, “I’m going to tell you right now, we have to come in and do this job on time and under budget.”Sounds exactly like something Trump would say?Social media agrees.Well, we know who to give the award for 'tremendous effort' to.