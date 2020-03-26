Video of Cops Sanitising Lathis Goes Viral amid Outrage Against Police Brutality on Covid-19 Lockdown

With India entering a total lockdown since the midnight of March 24 to restrict the spread of coronavirus, Indians have been proactively following social distancing and self-isolation. And it seems Indian police officers are prepared to ensure that no one is seen outside the safety of their homes.

Starting from Sunday onwards when India observed a Janata Curfew by way of a trial lockdown, police forces across the country have been vigilant and out on the streets to keep others off. Despite potentially good intentions, however, several cops across the country have been criticized on social media for using excessive force and lathi-charge on citizens to enforce the lockdown.

One such incident happened on Wednesday when IPS Officer Pankaj Jain took to Twitter to share a video of police officers spraying their lathis or batons with disinfectant before stepping out for their rounds. Captioned "full tyari" (total preparedness), the video went viral on social media.



Yet another video posted by the senior police official depicting how Punjab Police was beating locals that were seen on the street was also deleted after it went viral. While many praised the police's preparedness, both videos were deleted following outrage against the cops' handling of lockdown violators across the country. Jain later posted photos of violators holding up placards and said that the lockdown was for the safety of citizens.



आशा करते है कि आप समाज के दुश्मन नहीं बनेंगे।

This #lockdown is for protection of you, your family and society , pls co-operate #Coronafighters pic.twitter.com/xc8gqJQQxH — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) March 23, 2020



The posts have received much flak on social media.





Demo for those who didn’t understood pic.twitter.com/gwOEfqvbW2 — Maulvi Jesus (@go4akki) March 24, 2020









ओह तेरी

Hope citizen do not give this opportunity to police to use these.. Hope they stay home

— Tripti Singh (@triptidaudsar) March 24, 2020

Many complained about police brutality on Twitter as videos from several states went viral on Day 1 of lockdown.



Why police is beating people in lockdown? Can't they just book them or tell them to go home? Why violence? #21daylockdown #PoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/Z3ls4hAi7x — Utkarsh Chaudhary (@iam_utakarsh) March 25, 2020







Reports of delivery persons and workers providing essential services have also reported coming under attack by police for doing their job. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to condemn the attacks.