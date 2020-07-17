Video of Cow 'Moo'ving inside Australian Police Station Sparks Pun Fest on Social Media

Amidst the global pandemic, it looks like while the humans remain locked in their houses, animals have sort of managed to get some freedom of barging in the least expected places.

Recently, a cow stormed into Doomadgee Police Station in Australia. Sharing the incident on Facebook, Queensland Police Service uploaded a 45 seconds video clip in which the cow can be seen entering the police station premises. Fortunately, the animal did not cause any damage and peacefully left the place.

The department has used a lot of fun puns to describe the incident. In the caption instead of writing moving, they have written ‘moo’ving, in place of hurting, ‘herd’ing has been used.

In the witty caption, the police said, "Disudderly conduct, Doomadgee Police Station. We’re still at a loss as to cow this bold bovine made its way into the Doomadgee Police Station, but we're glad it mooved on without herding anyone."

As one would already presume, the video has taken the internet by storm. Till now, the clip has been liked by over 8,600 users.

The comments on the post too have lauded the police for the added puns.

A user said, "Oh the puns! Such a lovely little place to camp just near Doomadgee. Hope to pass by there again some time.” One more Facebook user commented on the fun element of the video. He stated, "How many cow puns can you squeeze into one video? Thanks for the giggle Qld Police!"

Another person, in a witty tone, wrote a comment filled with puns. The person said, "They need to beef up their security, and steak out the premises in case anyone wants to hoof it."