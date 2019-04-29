Video of Crying Son Stopping His Cop Father From Leaving Will Break Your Heart
For police officers who barely get to spend time with their families, this video hits the nail on the head.
For police officers who barely get to spend time with their families, this video hits the nail on the head.
In a video that has now gone viral, a toddler can be seen clinging on to his father as he leaves for work. The video shows the father, a cop, trying to console his son as he tries to leave for work. The video was shared on Twitter by a policeman who speaks about the hardships that cops have to face.
For police officers who barely get to spend time with their families, this video hits the nail on the head. The video, which approximately one minute long, shows the child desperately holding on to his father's leg, as he begs him not to leave.
The father tells him that he'll be back soon; but, this emotional moment between a father and his young son is breaking hearts on Twitter. While some netizens called it "touching" or "heart rendering", some complimented the cop for holding allegiance to his duty.
This is the toughest part of the police job. Due to long and erratic duty hours most of the police officers have to face this situation.— Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) April 28, 2019
Do watch. pic.twitter.com/aDOVpVZ879
This is how Twitterati reacted:
Hire more personal. Have 8 hour duty shifts 5-6 days working culture. Maintain a healthy work life balance. You can start in your jurisdiction, don't wait for govt to change laws.— PawanChowgule (@PawanChowgule) April 28, 2019
So proud of our men & women in uniform. And their families. The backbone of our democracy.— GAURAV C SAWANT (@gauravcsawant) April 28, 2019
Hats off to the families of our policemen too 🙏🏻— The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) April 28, 2019
Absolutely true Saab.....Such a beautiful true and heart touching story in every POLICE family. Tears come out both from father and children's eyes. The children don't understand that the poor father is duty bound for 24 hrs. The poor father can't satisfy children's emotions.— Nagendra Prasad Nayak,OPS. (@npnayak01) April 28, 2019
Heart Touching Sir 🙏— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 28, 2019
My heart went out for the little kid. Every Policemen also has a duty towards his family too. Why can't they be allowed fixed duty hours?https://t.co/dpjX5POZ1o— ♈🅰️⤴️™ (@MATRIBHUMISEVAK) April 28, 2019
The child simply refuses to go, and we can feel his pain.
Also Watch
-
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Mumbai's Commuters Voice Their Concerns
-
Saturday 27 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Tracking The Pulse Of Voters In Rajasthan
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: In The Battle For Mumbai, it's BJP - Shiv Sena Vs Congress - NCP
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Jawed Habib Reacts To Memes Of Politicians Sporting New Hairstyles
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Live TV
Recommended For You
- F1 2019 Game Will Let You Relive The Intense Rivalry of Ayrton Senna And Alain Prost
- Actress Rhea Chakraborty Buys Jeep Compass SUV, Joins Bollywood Actors Saif, Akshay
- IPL 2019 | This Was Definitely My Best Knock in The IPL: Gill
- Virgil van Dijk Becomes 1st Defender Since John Terry in 2005 to Win PFA Player of the Year
- US Safety Watchdog FAA Knew About Boeing 737 Max’s MCAS Problem Before Lion Air Crash - Report
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s