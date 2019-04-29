Video of Crying Son Stopping His Cop Father From Leaving Will Break Your Heart

This is the toughest part of the police job. Due to long and erratic duty hours most of the police officers have to face this situation.



As a child, I distinctly remember how I would hate it when my father went on his frequent business trips. For any child, especially for one too young to fathom what a "business trip" means, the mere thought of not being able to see their parents for a few days is the the most heartbreaking thing that can happen.In a video that has now gone viral, a toddler can be seen clinging on to his father as he leaves for work. The video shows the father, a cop, trying to console his son as he tries to leave for work. The video was shared on Twitter by a policeman who speaks about the hardships that cops have to face.For police officers who barely get to spend time with their families, this video hits the nail on the head. The video, which approximately one minute long, shows the child desperately holding on to his father's leg, as he begs him not to leave.The father tells him that he'll be back soon; but, this emotional moment between a father and his young son is breaking hearts on Twitter. While some netizens called it "touching" or "heart rendering", some complimented the cop for holding allegiance to his duty.This is how Twitterati reacted:The child simply refuses to go, and we can feel his pain.