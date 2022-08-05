Video of Cubs Playing With Mother Tiger At Panna Tiger Reserve Will Make Your Day

Nature in its rawest form is one of the most fascinating and beautiful sights. Don’t you agree? If not, we have a stunning clip for you where cubs can be seen playing with their mother. The video has been shot at Panna Tiger Reserve. Uploaded on Twitter by Sanjeev Kumar Chaddha, the caption of the video read, “Kudos to our green warriors who with sheer dedication have revived the population from zero in last two decades!!”

The 30-seconds video clip shows a tigress being surrounded by her cubs as they playfully gather around trying to climb on her. Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 20K views. Have a look for yourself:

Cubs playing with mother in Panna Tiger Reserve. Kudos to our green warriors who with sheer dedication have revived the population from zero in last two decades!!@ntca @wildlife pic.twitter.com/eiaKfOHTU1 — Sanjeev Kumar Chadha (@Sanjeev76297504) August 4, 2022

“That little one who jumped at the end is going to create havoc in Panna,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “somethings cant be explained!! just see and enjoy !!”

Meanwhile, earlier, another video from Panna Tiger Reserve showed a leopard killing prey. The video shows a leopard climbing a tree and hunting a monkey down. After killing the monkey, the leopard holds the carcass by its teeth and quickly gets down. “A rare sight of a leopard hunting monkey in Panna Tiger Reserve,” read the caption.

The thrilling clip opens with the wild cat that had managed to scale the tree and reach near the canopy to hunt its prey. As the camera focuses on the leopard, a lifeless monkey is seen caught in his jaws. Gripping the tree with its paws, the leopard slowly climbs down while still having the prey in his mouth.

The leopard halts near a branch to figure out the best way down the tree and managed to reach the ground before vanishing in the forest. Twitter users were amazed to see the raw hunting as one highlighted how rarely such fascinating acts are captured. Of course, this wasn’t the first time a leopard was caught hunting down its prey. Earlier, another video showed a wild cat chasing a monkey and trying to catch hold of it on a tree.

