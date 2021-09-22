Video of Dadi Commanding Alexa to Say 'Om Gan Ganaye Namah' Will Make You Smile

Grandparents do not just impart life advice and traditional teachings but also absorb the contemporary elements of this era, such as technology, which has become central to our stay-at-home existence. It is always a treat to watch the elderly trying to grasp the way digital devices work.

Another such amusing incident was shared by a user named Neha Sharma on Instagram. She shared a heart-warming video of her grandmother interacting with Amazon’s Alexa and directing her to play Ganpati bhajans. The thing that will instantly win your heart is the finger that her grandmother raised while giving commands to Alexa and tells it to ‘say’ Om Gan Ganaye Namah and not exclude anything in the bhajan.

The text-overlay in the video read, “This is how my grandmother commands Alexa.” In the caption, Neha wrote, “Dadi Maa and Alexa.”

Take a look at this adorable reel:

The video has put a smile on multiple users who took to the comment box to adore this sweet Ganpati devotee. One user wrote, “Oh God, my day couldn’t start on a better note than this. This is really sweet.” “Alexa must be touched since finally, someone treated her as human,” wrote another. “So Adorable,” “This is so sweet,” were also among the myriad comments that the reel garnered. Since shared, the reel has been viewed by more than 16 lakh people and liked by roughly 69,000 users.

Although the reel was oozing enough charm and innocence, Neha shared a behind-the-scene reel featuring her Dadi and her dad, wherein Dadi is learning how to give commands to Alexa and is listening intently to her son. “L, X, Sa,” says Neha’s dad, and her Dadi repeats after him.

Have a look:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTyfw0tILcg/

If this doesn’t make you smile from ear to ear, we don’t know what will.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here