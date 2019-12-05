Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Video of 'Dancing Unicorn' in Snow is Getting Everyone in the Mood for Christmas

It isn't often that one sees a unicorn filmed dancing in the middle of the road.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 5, 2019, 3:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Video of 'Dancing Unicorn' in Snow is Getting Everyone in the Mood for Christmas
Image credits: Meghan Hughes / Facebook.

While cat and dog videos are really popular on the internet, it isn't often that one sees a unicorn filmed dancing in the middle of the road (mostly because they are mythical creatures that don't really exist).

However, a video is going viral on Facebook for that very reason - for capturing a unicorn dancing in the snow. The video was shared by Facebook user Meghan Hughes, who captioned it, "Magical snow blowing".

Well, to be fair, it wasn't really a dancing unicorn but a mortal in a puffy unicorn costume, shoveling snow. Shot in New York’s Schenectady area, the 20-seconds-long clip shows the person joyously jumping and wiggling around while being at her work.

The video soon caught the internet's attention. In fact, it went so viral that Meghan posted a second tweet writing, “Made the news! Yup that’s me as the unicorn. Having fun snow blowing.”

In the video, Meghan can be seen dressed as a unicorn, replete with a rainbow mane and tail and a red snowblower in hand to clear the snow.

Recently, New York’s Albany region was hit by a sudden snowstorm. This resulted in shutting of schools while local governments instituted emergency parking and road restrictions.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com