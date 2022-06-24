Video of Daughter Fanning Her Mother With Cardboard Paper in Scorching Heat is Viral

The love between a mother and a child is often the purest. Mothers try to do everything in their lives to give their children the kind of amenities that they couldn’t grow up with. Cooking, cleaning, and teaching are just some of the things a mother has to think about. Meanwhile, a video wherein a daughter is seen taking care of her mom is going viral.

In the video, a lady vegetable seller can be seen sitting in the scorching sun, and her daughter is trying to do everything she can to make her mother feel comfortable. The daughter seems to be fanning her mother with cardboard paper so that she feels better.

This video has made the viewers emotional who have sympathy for the mother and they adore the love shown by the daughter.

While the few showers of rain have brought some relief from the summer heat in India, the scorching sun is still a big problem. While many of us stay in our homes and offices with ACs, many communities in the country don’t have that option. They are forced to stay in the sun during peak heat hours to make ends meet.

The innocence shown by the daughter in this video is winning the hearts of people around the world. The video is being shared on Facebook by many people with the caption, “My heart melted seeing the daughter’s pain and love for her mother”.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.