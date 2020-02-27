English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Video of Desi Women Using a JCB in the Most 'Jugaad' Way Goes Viral

Image credits: Screengrab of video.

A 90-second long video which shows women getting down from a truck with the help of a JCB bulldozer has stolen the hearts of netizens.

The video, which has now been shared on various social media portals, was first uploaded on Facebook. In the video, a bunch of women clad in sarees can be seen getting down from a truck with the help of the bulldozer’s front scooper, possibly because there was no other means of getting down.

The women step into the contraption before it lowers them down so that they can easily get off. This exercise is repeated a couple of times to assist all the women who were in the truck.

The video has garnered over 6 lakh views on Facebook alone and has been shared more than 12,000 times.

The video has created storm on microblogging site Twitter with a good number of users sharing the video and commenting on it.

“The Great Indian #Jugad. More Powerful #Women More Powerful JCB”, posted one user.

Another user who shared the video wrote, “I loved this video, I think the registration number is from Gujarat, how respectfully women are being treated and smiles on their face. We are creative...Use of JCB which no one has used.”

Here’s how others reacted to the video:


