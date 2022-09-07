Video Of Differently-abled Swiggy Employee Going to Work is All Motivation You Need Today

Food delivery executives are often seen rushing – morning, noon, or night – to deliver orders on time to the customers against all odds. Videos of them completing their task amid adversity frequently go viral on social media. A similar video has emerged online this week.

A LinkedIn user, who goes by the name, Jagvinder Singh Ghumaan shared a clip of a Swiggy employee who was rushing her way to work.

In the video, we can see the differently-abled woman riding a bike, equipped for people with disabilities. Her phone is visibly fixed to the handle of the bike, and the Swiggy delivery basket is placed at the back. Lauding the food delivery service company in his LinkedIn post, Jagvinder compares how “real heroes” work hard and ignore actual excuses for getting late.

“Good Job Swiggy… If you got late for office, you make lame excuses, but real heroes work hard and ignore even actual excuses,” he captioned the video. A text on the video reads, “Salute aa behn nu (We salute this sister).”

The online food ordering and delivering platform was quick to react to Jagvinder's post. “Our delivery executives never cease to amaze us,” Swiggy commented. People thanked Jagvinder for sharing the video, while many extended their “respect” to the woman. “The perfect and great work done by Swiggy, hats off,” a user wrote, while another said, “That’s literally called empowering everyone.” “The spirit to live, the spirit to thrive, the spirit to achieve,” a third commented.

Weeks ago, video of a Swiggy delivery executive sitting helplessly on his motorcycle in the pouring rain, presumably on his way to complete a customer's order.

बदकिस्मती से @Swiggy में सिर्फ 5 Stars ही दे सकते हैं. ऐसे कर्त्तव्यनिष्ठ और मेहनतकश employee के लिए करोड़ों stars भी कम हैं. pic.twitter.com/bfiCMmLgB6 — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) July 27, 2022

The moving video was shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra. Alongside the clip, the officer tweeted in Hindi which roughly translates to, “Unfortunately, in Swiggy only 5 stars can be given. Crores of stars are also less for such a conscientious and hardworking employee.” As it’s visible in the clip, the delivery executive doesn't have a helmet or a raincoat while he waits in the heavy downpour, getting soaked and risking his health.

