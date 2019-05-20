Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Video of Differently Abled Zomato Delivery Guy Goes Viral, Twitter Calls Him a 'True Inspiration'
A few days ago, a video went viral on social media which showed a physically handicapped Zomato delivery guy using a hand-powered tricycle to deliver food.
A few days ago, a video went viral on social media which showed a physically handicapped Zomato delivery guy using a hand-powered tricycle to deliver food.
If you really want something, and try with all your heart, there is nothing that can come in your way. There's a solution to every problem, a fix to every challenge and this Zomato delivery guy is proof.
A few days ago, a video went viral on social media which showed a physically handicapped Zomato delivery guy using a hand-powered tricycle to deliver food. The video, which has been captured by someone named Honey Goyal, shows the unidentified Zomato delivery boy whizzing past on his tricycle.
Goyal wrote on Twitter, "#Zomato you keep rocking , you made my day , this man is the inspiration for all who thinks there's life is screwed , please make this man famous."
#Zomato you keep rocking , you made my day , this man is the inspiration for all who thinks there's life is screwed , please make this man famous pic.twitter.com/DTLZKzCFoi— Honey Goyal (@tfortitto) May 17, 2019
This video instantly went viral with thousands commenting and retweeting it. People were amazed at this guy's determination and will power.
Thanks @ZomatoIN @zomatocare For working with deserving person , he is really an inspiration ,— #berojgar matdata# (@MaunilShah5) May 17, 2019
@Zomato @ZomatoIN @zomatocare you set a example by giving this man a job. Please help him grow more. This man is truly an.inspiration. Kabhi swiggy s order nahi karungi if you give him a scooter.— Khushi خوشبو (@FoolIsGenius) May 18, 2019
@ZomatoIN please give him some extra salary because of his hard work— Naveen JANASENA ✊ (@Naveen8236) May 18, 2019
This video made my day. Thank you @ZomatoIN . These guys don't need sympathy...they need empowerment equal opportunities.— Fowkidar Faved Fakthar (@Int0lerant_Desi) May 18, 2019
May 18, 2019
@Zomato @ZomatoIN @zomatocare we don’t always complain about bad services, this one is really heartwarming :) more power to you— Pramod Bahadur (@_pramod_bahadur) May 18, 2019
This man brings you FOOD along with a huge amount of INSPIRATION, COMMITMENT, NEVER GIVE UP ATTITUDE and the true meaning of BEING A HERO.— Rohit (@Hypocrite_Aadmi) May 17, 2019
In fact, Zomato even replied to the chain and wrote, "Hey there! Thank you so much for sharing this with us. We take immense pride in our delivery partners as they are the ones who connect our users with great food — regardless of all obstacles :)"
Hey there! Thank you so much for sharing this with us. We take immense pride in our delivery partners as they are the ones who connect our users with great food — regardless of all obstacles :) pic.twitter.com/lArJIrE0nE— Zomato Care (@zomatocare) May 17, 2019
Honey Goyal, who had tweeted the video, later shared that the man is allegedly named Ramu and hails from Rajasthan although Zomato is yet to confirm the same.
Also Watch
-
Devotees Gather To Celebrate Thrissur Pooram Festival In Kerala
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Redmi K20 With Snapdragon 855, 48-Megapixel Camera Launching on May 28
- Arjun Rampal Whisks Away Pregnant Girlfriend Gabriella on a Babymoon in Maldives
- Brienne 'Journaling' Jamie's Story in 'Game of Thrones' Has Turned into a Hilarious Meme
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Hazlewood World Cup Snub The Right Decision: Langer
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns into Golden Mermaid at Cannes Film Festival 2019
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s