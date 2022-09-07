Video of Dog Preparing For Playful Sword Fight is Best Thing on Internet Today

Dogs are rightly called our best friends. Whenever we are in a bad mood one sight of these canines wagging their tails and running toward us lifts our spirits instantly. Dog videos on the Internet are hence widely popular among social media users, who love to watch these four-legged creatures up to some antics.

It is a well-known fact that over time dogs become a part of the family and adapt to humans. A similar video portraying a furry canine, joining its owners for a sword play-fight will win your hearts.

Shared on Twitter by an account named Laughs 4 All, the caption of the video reads, “3…2…1…sword fight!”

The adorable video reveals a man standing with a wooden sword in his hands. Soon, he is accompanied by a woman, probably his partner, who also brings a wooden sword. However, what made netizens go “aww” was that an Australian Shepherd dog was also present in the same clip, the same wooden sword hanging from its mouth.

As soon as the owners of the adorable pup start engaging in playful sword fighting, the canine gets excited upon seeing them and begins to wield its sword. It wags its tail enthusiastically and jumps in joy, aiming toward the man, fighting him for some time before springing toward the woman and performing swordplay.

The video didn’t take much time to gather heartwarming reactions from Internet users. While one user mentioned, “To the humans, it’s a sword fight but to the dog, it’s a piñata party he thinks that if he beats them hard enough Treats will fall out,” another praised the canine’s “Moves…”

According to The Dodo, a digital website putting up interesting animal stories, the Australian Shepherd’s name is Pinto Bean. Since growing up, the endearing animal has been observing its parents performing pretend stage fights with fake swords, until one day it decided to take part with its owners. Pinto Bean’s videos are quite popular on the short-form video sharing app, Tik Tok.

