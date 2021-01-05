Video of Dog Rotating His Head 360 Degrees is Reminding Everyone of 'The Exorcist'

A dog has learnt an odd trick of rotating her head 180 degrees around. Kiko, a nine-month-old Finnish spitz, learned the unusual trick from her owner. Ashleigh Macpherson taught Kiko to do the action to the command ‘demon.’ Kiko, who picked up the trick pretty easily, has confused several people as they can’t seem to fathom how she is doing the trick.

Teacher Ashleigh of New Zealand who taught her pet the incredible stuff said that people have the same reactions when they see her do the head flip trick in public. Kiko’s head spinning makes her 28-year-old owner laugh.

According to a report in Ladbible, Ashleigh has spilled some beans on her dog’s unique ability. She said Kiko was the best thing and great comfort during the tough times. She added that her pooch is a ‘covid puppy’ born just a few days before coronavirus induced lockdown started in New Zealand. Ashleigh added that Kiko is quite laid back, sweet and loving dog and her company made her owner enjoy the time she had in lockdown.

Ashleigh explained how she discovered that Kiko could do the unique move and why she still shows off the scary trick. She said that Kiko was a singleton puppy, playful and sassy, and can have a lot to say. Finnish spitz are famous for being extremely vocal, Kiko surely has the trait and usually has a lot to say.

Ashleigh said, “Maybe she loves looking at the world upside down. So anytime she was facing away from me, she would bend her neck backwards, just to keep her focus on me."

A video of Kiko and her unique shenanigans has surfaced online. The furry creature has left netizens stunned by doing her unusual thing. The clip captures moments when the adorable pooch flaunts her special talent. Kiko is seen rotating her head at a 180 degrees angle. In addition to Kiko flaunting her skills, the video includes snippets of other furred creatures who are doing the similar thing with sheer flair. It is an amalgamation of many short clips. In all the clips, Kiko can be seen turning her head completely upside down, at different spots with great ease. The caption along the post reads, “Which is your favourite Kiko mood?”

Kiko’s talent has reached far and beyond via the world of the internet. Netizens left loving and praising reactions in the comment section. Kiko’s trick drew many comparisons to the possessed youngster in the 1973 film The Exorcist. The video on Instagram has managed to gather thousands of views and has completely amused users of the photo-sharing platform.