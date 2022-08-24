Video of Dog Showing How to Stay Fit Will Motivate You to Hit the Gym

If you are looking for inspiration for not letting yourself miss today’s workout, here is a video that might help you out. A short clip of a dog copying a workout regime is making a buzz over the social media platform. Shared on Twitter by a user Gabriele Corno, the clip shows the dog watching the television and following the exercises done by a fitness instructor along with a Doberman.

The furry animal was seen copying sit-ups and push-ups. The video was shared along with the caption, “How to stay fit: a Doberman recreates his workout by watching television.”

Watch the video here:

How to stay fit: a doberman recreates his workout by watching television. pic.twitter.com/T0nKyr7tSU — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) August 23, 2022

The 50 seconds video has motivated the netizens. One of the users shared another dog enacting his owner doing a simple workout at his home. The video read, “When you don't know what you're doing but you're happy to be involved (jukin media).” Another wrote, “Wow this just put the biggest smile on my face. I mean I never seen anything like this. Amazing.” Someone also said, “It's freaky how human like the dog appears when doing certain movements. Amazing… they are just amazing. Dobermans are beautiful dogs. Their coats are so sleek.”

It's freaky how human like the dog appears when doing certain movements. Amazing …they are just amazing. Dobermans are beautiful dogs. Their coats are so sleek. — Matilda (@Matildasnotabot) August 24, 2022

Someone also chimed in, “You guys exercise. I’ll watch Cesar and poach some chips.” Another cyber suffer wrote, “Vega is not so sure.”

You guys exercise. I’ll watch Cesar and poach some chips. pic.twitter.com/gvdqrtMO0d — Chase DePrise (@ChaseDeprise) August 23, 2022

Vega is not so sure 🐾 pic.twitter.com/an0vy7dS4l — Rebecca Elwell (@Rebeccaelwell3) August 23, 2022

Many users praised the dog breed and one wrote, “Dobes are the best! Here is my sensitive little girl with her emotional support stuffed alligator.” Another also added, “My nine-year-old Doberman can confirm these are the best dogs of all the good dogs, which is all dogs. But Dobies are the best dogs. Especially my dog.”

Dobes are the best! Here is my sensitive little girl with her emotional support stuffed alligator. pic.twitter.com/fst9rgo9Aa — Travis Brown (@hyrollin81) August 23, 2022

My nine year old Doberman can confirm these are the best dogs of all the good good dogs, which is all dogs. But Dobies are the best dogs. Especially my dog. pic.twitter.com/6YttJaKAsm — Jennifer Molidor (@JenniferMolidor) August 24, 2022

The clip has garnered more than 3.3 million views with over 89,000 likes.

