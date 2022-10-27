Video of Ed Sheeran Playing With Doug The Pug is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

Ed Sheeran is back at it again, being endearing and melting the internet’s heart. The Internet is in total agreement that there cannot be a cuter duo than the singer and Doug the Pug. The English singer-songwriter is featured in a reel shared by Instagram account of Doug. He is seen cradling the adorable pug. He looks lovely, holding the pug against his chest. But that is not what has the Internet in a meltdown. It is the way Ed calls out “Doug the Pug” before handing him over. The singer is all smiles and so is everyone looking at the interaction. Take a look:

Instagram users were mindblown over Ed and Doug’s meeting. Several joked that the singer looks starstruck. All you need to do is take a look at his eyes. Others asked whether Ed got Doug’s autograph. Others still mentioned that they were totally jealous, of whom more, that was to be decided. “Not sure who I am envying more, Doug or Ed,” an Instagram user wrote. Another user commented, “What an honor for Ed to get to meet Doug.”

A third comment read, “Didn’t think anything could make Ed Sheeran any cuter but seeing him holding Doug the Pug just made my heart melt!”

Meanwhile, a few users used Ed’s famous song Shape Of You to make pun jokes on the interaction. They stated Ed must be In Love With The Shape of Doug. Others made the same remark. The two stars meeting each other was bound to turn heads. Doug is, after all, not an average dog on Instagram. He is two times the People’s Choice Award winner with almost four million followers on Instagram alone. Doug also has a non-profit organization under his name, supporting children battling with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. And he is featured in a children’s illustration book titled Doug the Pug and the Kindness Crew.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here