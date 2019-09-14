Video of Elderly 'Uncle' Flipping a Bottle to Cheer up Protesters in Hong Kong Goes Viral
the video also showed the man speaking to riot police clustered nearby. The cops disperse soon after.
Image credit: Twitter
A "bottle flip" brightened the moods of Hong Kongers waiting near a closed Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station on Saturday (Sept 7) in a moment that has since gone viral on social media.
Hong Kong protesters took to the internet to praise the man who in a video shared over 4,000 times on Facebook could be seen walking up to nearby riot police after successfully flipping a water bottle.
This older man delighted Hong Kong protesters with his water bottle flip — and now he’s going viral pic.twitter.com/Ey9AmD4CYp— NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 10, 2019
Footage showed police first talking to the bottle flipper before proceeding to walk away from Tung Chung MTR station.
Comments on social media said the "uncle" had chased away the officers, though it was not clear what caused police to leave the scene. Twitter cheered nevertheless.
Nailed it https://t.co/CFChuMrJuT via @SCMPNews— Ian Young (@ianjamesyoung70) September 13, 2019
The same station was closed the week before after protesters smashed ticket vending machines and ticket gantries.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Russian Goalkeeper Saveli Kononov Gets AK-47 for his Man of the Match Performance
- Ileana D'Cruz Claims She Sleepwalks, Wakes Up with Bruises
- Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's 2.0 Flops in China But Bollywood Can Avoid the Mistake
- Everyone's Called it 'Rumour', but the Internet Still Wants to Know 'Is MS Dhoni Retiring?'
- Apple TV Plus Shows, Prices Compared with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5