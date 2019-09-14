Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Video of Elderly 'Uncle' Flipping a Bottle to Cheer up Protesters in Hong Kong Goes Viral

the video also showed the man speaking to riot police clustered nearby. The cops disperse soon after.

Reuters

Updated:September 14, 2019, 4:55 PM IST
Video of Elderly 'Uncle' Flipping a Bottle to Cheer up Protesters in Hong Kong Goes Viral
Image credit: Twitter
A "bottle flip" brightened the moods of Hong Kongers waiting near a closed Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station on Saturday (Sept 7) in a moment that has since gone viral on social media.

Hong Kong protesters took to the internet to praise the man who in a video shared over 4,000 times on Facebook could be seen walking up to nearby riot police after successfully flipping a water bottle.

Footage showed police first talking to the bottle flipper before proceeding to walk away from Tung Chung MTR station.

Comments on social media said the "uncle" had chased away the officers, though it was not clear what caused police to leave the scene. Twitter cheered nevertheless.

The same station was closed the week before after protesters smashed ticket vending machines and ticket gantries.

