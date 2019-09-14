Video of Elderly 'Uncle' Flipping a Bottle to Cheer up Protesters in Hong Kong Goes Viral

A "bottle flip" brightened the moods of Hong Kongers waiting near a closed Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station on Saturday (Sept 7) in a moment that has since gone viral on social media.

Hong Kong protesters took to the internet to praise the man who in a video shared over 4,000 times on Facebook could be seen walking up to nearby riot police after successfully flipping a water bottle.

This older man delighted Hong Kong protesters with his water bottle flip — and now he’s going viral pic.twitter.com/Ey9AmD4CYp — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 10, 2019

Footage showed police first talking to the bottle flipper before proceeding to walk away from Tung Chung MTR station.

Comments on social media said the "uncle" had chased away the officers, though it was not clear what caused police to leave the scene. Twitter cheered nevertheless.

The same station was closed the week before after protesters smashed ticket vending machines and ticket gantries.

