Video of Elephant Herd in Odisha Using Ramp to Cross Canal Wins Hearts Online

A clip showing a herd of elephants using a ramp to cross an irrigation canal in Odisha is winning hearts all over. The video was shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu who is the Principal Secretary to Government for the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests. Praising the animal-friendly design, she wrote: “A group of 47 elephants are using this ramp made for them on the Irrigation Canal in the Dhenkanal Forest Division in Odisha. An excellent example of sensitive & careful planning when building infrastructure near forests. Kudos DFO Dhenkanal."

A group of 47 elephants are using this ramp made for them on the Irrigation Canal in the Dhenkanal Forest Division in Odisha. An excellent example of sensitive & careful planning when building infrastructure near forests.Kudos 👏👏 DFO Dhenkanal #elephants #wildlife pic.twitter.com/Lw1WPLH9OZ— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) January 14, 2022

Netizens appreciated the structure and said the same:

“The elephants are such a cohesive & sophisticated society! Look at the matriarch patiently waiting at the other end! This route knowledge will be passed on in the herd from matriarch to matriarch! Kudos to the largely out-of-public focus Indian Forest Service!

The elephants are such a cohesive & sophisticated society! Look at the matriarch patiently waiting at the other end! This route knowledge will be passed on in the herd from matriarch to matriarch!Kudos to the largely out-of-public focus Indian Forest Service! 👍 — Raja Mukherjee (@rajamukherjee4) January 15, 2022

“The same model can be followed across the country so that they have a safe passage. Kudos to Orissa forest department."

The same model can be followed across the country so that they have a safe passage. Kudos to Orissa forest department— Geetha Ganesh Karthik (@ggk2729) January 14, 2022

“Good initiative by Odisha Irrigation Department. Animals rights also need to be protected like human rights."

Good initiative by Odisha Irrigation Department. Animals rights also need to be protected like human rights.— Pipalkoti (@Pipalkoti) January 15, 2022

“These are wonderful assets of our environment. We must protect them at any cost."

These are wonderful assets of our environment. We must protect them at any cost. 🐘— Kishor 🇮🇳 (@pkranajit) January 14, 2022

However, many pointed out that the animals will get stuck in the canal when it is full of water in the rainy season.

“This is not Careful planning! ALWAYS the embankments should be made in steps & NEVER in slopes. EVERY YEAR so many people die from accidental falling into irrigation canals - just because they can’t step out. It gets worse if it’s muddy after the rains."

This is not Careful planning!ALWAYS the embankments should be made in steps & NEVER in slopes.EVERY YEAR so many people die from accidental falling into irrigation canals - just because they can't step outIt gets worse if it's muddy after the rains.https://t.co/8cEWCcxgTx— Upsham Goel (@UpshamGoel) January 15, 2022

“What happens when this canal is filled with water ? Do you think have a strategic bridge will solve issue during all seasons?"

What happens when this canel is filled with water ? Do you think have a strategic bridge will solve issue during all seasons ?— Ordinary Citizen (@OrdinaryCitiz10) January 14, 2022

“I think this isn’t advisable path way to elephants even though they are good swimmer. Let’s build a over bridge on this canal which is most suitable for them."

I think this isn't advisable path way to elephants eventhough they are good swimmer. Let's build a over bridge on this canal which is most suitable for them— Yeshwant Puranik🇮🇳 (@YeshwantPurani3) January 15, 2022

Many raised concerns about the animals being hit by trains.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.