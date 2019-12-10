Take the pledge to vote

Video of Elephant Lifting Railway Crossing Gate and Walking Across Track Raises Safety Concerns

The video has been shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

Rakhi Bose | Trending Desk@theotherbose

Updated:December 10, 2019, 5:37 PM IST
Video of Elephant Lifting Railway Crossing Gate and Walking Across Track Raises Safety Concerns
The elephant managed to cross over safely | Image credit: Twitter

A video of an elephant lifting the level crossing gate and walking across a railway track has gone viral, leaving people concerned about the safety of the jumbo.

The video has been shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

In the 1-minute-7-second video, the jumbo is seen approaching the railway track to cross over to the other side when it spots a level crossing gate which was pulled down for a train to pass by. The elephant is then seen trying to lift the gate with its trunk and bending it a little and it pushes the gate with its head. Once successful, it turns back to ensure that the gate is shut again.

The track was empty and there was no train coming from the either side. The elephant crosses the track and reaches the other side where another crossing gate was lowered. The jumbo uses the pressure of its trunk and bends the gate before crossing it and walking towards the road on the other side.

The caption of the Tweet read, "Level crossing or the train line won’t stop this elephant to migrate. They remember their routes very well, passed from one generation to another. Interestingly, different techniques at both the ends."

Since being shared, the video has been viewed over 43,800 times and has received over 2,300 likes.

A number of people took to the comment section to react on the elephant video. Many of the users were concerned about what would have happened if a speeding train would have approached the point when the elephant tried to cross the track.

A few users even praised the intelligence of the jumbo.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
