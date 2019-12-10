Video of Elephant Lifting Railway Crossing Gate and Walking Across Track Raises Safety Concerns

A video of an elephant lifting the level crossing gate and walking across a railway track has gone viral, leaving people concerned about the safety of the jumbo.

The video has been shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

In the 1-minute-7-second video, the jumbo is seen approaching the railway track to cross over to the other side when it spots a level crossing gate which was pulled down for a train to pass by. The elephant is then seen trying to lift the gate with its trunk and bending it a little and it pushes the gate with its head. Once successful, it turns back to ensure that the gate is shut again.

The track was empty and there was no train coming from the either side. The elephant crosses the track and reaches the other side where another crossing gate was lowered. The jumbo uses the pressure of its trunk and bends the gate before crossing it and walking towards the road on the other side.

The caption of the Tweet read, "Level crossing or the train line won’t stop this elephant to migrate. They remember their routes very well, passed from one generation to another. Interestingly, different techniques at both the ends."

Level crossing or the train line won’t stop this elephant to migrate. They remember their routes very well, passed from one generation to another. Interestingly, different techniques at both the ends. pic.twitter.com/VoINDiVB3C — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 8, 2019

Since being shared, the video has been viewed over 43,800 times and has received over 2,300 likes.

A number of people took to the comment section to react on the elephant video. Many of the users were concerned about what would have happened if a speeding train would have approached the point when the elephant tried to cross the track.

More thankfully a train didn't come barreling through at full speed. — Veeresh Malik ವೀರೇಶ್ ಮಲಿಕ್ वीरेश मलिक ਵੀਰੇਸ਼ ਮਲਿਕ (@VeereshMalik) December 9, 2019

Don't we require a solution to this, what if a train had crossed? — Doctor Doctor 🇮🇳 (@icedtea28) December 9, 2019

Thank God, no train came in. — #BringBackTrueIndology ಸೌರಭ ~ सौरभः ~ Sowrabha (@Sourabhrugvedi) December 9, 2019

Oh god. What If a train was approaching at full speed? A safe passage should be top priority — Sharvari Kelkar (@shrvrsklkr) December 9, 2019

Thank God...my heart beep suddenly increase... hopefully no train pass at that time 😔😔😔 — Mahen CBG ᵛᵃˡᶤᵐᵃᶤ (@mahen_cbg) December 8, 2019

So fortunate a train did not come through while the elephant was crossing — ExDhimmi (@ExDhimmi) December 9, 2019

A few users even praised the intelligence of the jumbo.

How gentle how Intelligent an Elephant 🐘 Could be 💞 — 🚩🚩 DIPTANGSHU 🚩🚩 (@Diptang27657182) December 8, 2019

The Gentle Giants 🐘 — Sarvasrestha Tiwari (@TiwariShresth) December 8, 2019

this elephant seems more sensible than humans — BhumiPutra (@Ankur41406902) December 9, 2019

Brilliant but risky for him! — Bharati Bhatkar (@BhatkarBharati) December 9, 2019

Should Be Under bridge road for Animals. — yajnik (@yajnik1) December 9, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.