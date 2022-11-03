Video of Elephant Peeking into Manhout's Phone is Too Cute to Watch

There are numerous wildlife videos that frequently go viral on the internet. Recently, yet another wholesome elephant video has left internet users impressed. The video that has captivated the internet shows an elephant next to its mahout, who is busy on his phone. This beautiful bond between the elephant and the man is unmissable. In the video, a mahout is appeared to be peeking into the mahout’s phone while moving its head up and down. As per the caption of the clip, it was shot at the Adi Kumbeswarar Temple in Tamil Nadu. The caption also read, “The relationship and bond between an elephant and its mahout are unique and precious when it is nurtured in the right way. When the relationship is nurtured in an ethical way, it is a relationship of respect and love, that soon turns into a deep bond. Kumbakonam Kumbeshwarar Temple Elephant watching phone with her caretaker.” Watch the adorable video below.

The video garnered over two lakh views and 38 thousand likes. Several social media users found the video too cute and mentioned the same in the comments section. One of the users jokingly commented, “He wants to see more reels on the phone”. Another user wrote, “No words to comment on. Real love for that gentle”. Another user wrote, “Elephant be like bata bhai kya dekhra.” Some users also commented with a series of red hearts, heart-struck emojis and much more.

This isn’t the first time a video of an elephant has gone viral on the internet. Earlier, a video of a woman helping a baby elephant stuck in a muddy ditch went viral on the internet. The woman helps the baby elephant get out of the mud by pulling up his legs. The animal, on the other hand, allows her to touch them without becoming aggressive.

She helped the elephant baby to come out from the mud it was struck in. Baby acknowledges with a blessing 💕 pic.twitter.com/HeDmdeKLNm — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 27, 2022

Several social media users praised the woman for her act of kindness. The viral clip has garnered over 49,000 views on Twitter.

