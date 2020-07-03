BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Video of Elephants Struggling to Cross Road in Kerala Highlights Need for Wildlife-friendly Highways

The video was shared on Twitter by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh | Image credit: Twitter

The video was shared on Twitter by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh | Image credit: Twitter

Sharing the video on Twitter, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh spoke about the importance of building roads and infrastructure while keeping in mind the area's local wildlife.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 3, 2020, 4:23 PM IST
Share this:

A video from Kerala featuring elephants crossing the road had gone viral on Twitter.

The clip was shared on Twitter by Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh who took to the microblogging site. In it, a family of three elephants - two young ones along with an adult tusker, crossing a road, which is lined by a short boundary wall.

Though short, the wall seems to be tall enough for preventing one of the young ones to cross. In the course of the video, the young elephant can be seen struggling to cross the boundary wall until the adult tusker, seemingly its mother, managed to pull the elephant up to the side of the road.

Sharing the video, Ramesh spoke about the importance of building roads and infrastructure while keeping in mind the area's local wildlife.

"A video from Kerala (shared on WhatsApp) that shows why our infrastructure should be constructed with utmost thought and concern for wildlife," Ramesh wrote. "Appreciate the kindness of the truck drivers who waited till the elephants passed and didn’t add more to their anxiety," he added.

The video has garnered over 22,000 views on Twitter.

The viral video comes in the wake of the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala after it ate a fruit lined with explosives. The incident caused massive outrage across India with many including animal rights activists calling for stricter laws against animal abuse.

READ: How the Tragic Death of a Pregnant Elephant in Kerala Birthed Rumours and a Communal Campaign

Share this:
Next Story
Loading