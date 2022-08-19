Video of Finland PM Sanna Marin Partying Goes Viral, Gets Mixed Reactions

Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, has sparked a controversy after a video of her, partying with her friends, surfaced on social media. The 36-year-old is seen singing and dancing with her friends at what looks like a private house. She is accompanied by five other people. In another shot, she is seen sitting on the ground and grooving to the music.

Finland’s Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today. She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling. The critics say it’s not fitting for a PM. pic.twitter.com/FbOhdTeEGw — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 17, 2022

The video has gone viral and, since being shared, has managed to accumulate more than 60 lakh views. The video has garnered a mixed bag of reactions from netizens. While some came in support of Marin, some criticised her for her demeanour citing the position she is in the country.

One user wrote, “When male politicians drink, play golf, party, or smoke cigars, no one cares. There is literally nothing illicit or problematic in this video.”

When male politicians drink, play golf, party, or smoke cigars no one cares. There is literally nothing illicit or problematic in this video… https://t.co/akDje5xWH6 — Kat Ioannides (@KatIoannides) August 18, 2022

Another complimented Marin, saying, “I love the Finnish Prime Minister. Not only a very brave politician but also someone who enjoys life. Respect.”

I love the Finnish Prime Minister Not only a very brave politician – but also someone who enjoys life Respect @MarinSanna https://t.co/cZzasfJch6 — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) August 18, 2022

“People are way too used to old white dudes ruling the world,” wrote this user. Adding to the tweet, the user wrote, “Work is not everything. Enjoy your damn life.”

People are way too used to old white dudes ruling the world. Be young and hot AND rule the world. I'll be the old white dude not ruling the world and cheering your asses on. Also, work is not everything. Enjoy your damn life. https://t.co/1jc2FbHXzs — caustic (@_caustic_) August 18, 2022

Another user called out the critics saying, “The sexism in this stuff is unreal. If it was an attractive younger male politician, the media would be fawning about the new generation of fresh leadership.”

the sexism in this stuff is unreal. if it was an attractive younger male politician the media would be fawning about the new generation of fresh leadership https://t.co/Ypx8eTqo0E — Benn Eifert (🧙🏿‍♂️, 🥷) (@bennpeifert) August 18, 2022

Every European political scandal is that their Prime Ministers go hard at parties https://t.co/DxXkZiXp0P — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) August 18, 2022

A politician being normal and having fun? Yes I can see why people would be upset. https://t.co/WyDzSz6Xwn — DatNoFact ↗ (@datnofact) August 18, 2022

A 36 year old woman has friends and likes to dance – what a scandal!! https://t.co/fvHGv6ZLWu — GatherSisters (@GatherSisters) August 18, 2022

Work hard, play hard https://t.co/maB1oBbZSe — Eric Smit (@EricChrSmit) August 18, 2022

Sworn in as the Prime Minister of Finland in 2019, Marin became the youngest person to hold that position. After the video surfaced, allegations of the PM using drugs and partying also came along.

Marin went on record to clarify that she was not under the influence. She said that she likes spending her free time with her friends and intends to keep doing it, hoping that it is accepted, reported Hufvudstadsbladet newspaper.

