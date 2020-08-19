Video of Girl Sobbing After Losing Books and House in Flood Goes Viral, Sonu Sood Responds

Heavy rains in many parts of India have led to a flash flood like situation in Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and so on.

Recently, a News18 reporter, Mukesh Chandrakar, shared a video on Twitter where a young girl can be seen sobbing after her house was destroyed in the floods. Chandrakar later mentioned that the video is from the Komla village in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh.

As per the tweet, the girl, Anjali was crying because all her books had been ruined by the floods. She can be seen sorting through her belongings which she had managed to salvage. Chandrakar said that her house had been completely destroyed in the floods. In a follow-up tweet, he also mentioned that local administration had sent out teams to help Anjali and those who needed it.

15-16 अगस्त की दरम्यानी रात आये बाढ़ में अंजली का घर लगभग जमींदोज हो गया। नेस्तानाबूद हुए घर को देखकर तो नहीं मगर बांस की बनी टोकरी में रखी हुईं अपनी भीगी हुई पुस्तकों को देख इस आदिवासी बच्ची के आंखों में आंसू आ गए। किसी आदिवासी बच्ची में ऐसा पुस्तक प्रेम मैंने पहली दफे देखा। pic.twitter.com/RhDY48h9kJ — Mukesh Chandrakar (@MukeshChandrak9) August 18, 2020

The tweet quickly went viral and many even tagged actor Sonu Sood to see if the latter could help the girl. Sood has emerged as a kind of superhero for the poor and needy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown. He has never shied away from helping those who have reached out to him; he is active on social media and responds almost immediately after being tagged.

This time was no different.

In a moving message, Sood retweeted Chandrakar's video and asked Anjali to wipe her tears; he then promised to give her new books and a new house as well.

