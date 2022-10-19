Video Of Girls Dancing At Madhya Pradesh Temple Goes Viral, Minister Orders Probe

Two Instagram Reels shot on the premises of Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple have caused an uproar in Madhya Pradesh. The state’s home minister, Narottam Mishra criticised Instagram content creators who record videos of themselves using Bollywood songs in the background at temples, reported ANI. This latest incidents incident came to notice after the videos went viral. One of the IG Reels, showed a woman offering to Shivling in the sanctum sanctorum with a Bollywood song playing in the background. The lines ‘lakhon mile par koi tumsa na mila’ from the Mere Yaara song of Sooryavanshi can be heard playing in the background.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”hi” dir=”ltr”><a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/MadhyaPradesh?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#MadhyaPradesh</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/ujjainmahakaal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#ujjainmahakaal</a> : महाकाल मंदिर में रील बनाने पर वायरल हुई लड़की<br>कलेक्टर ने मामले की जांच की बात कही वही पुजारी भी नाराज हें. MP के गृहमंत्री <a href=”https://twitter.com/drnarottammisra?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@drnarottammisra</a> ने कहा- "इस तरह की चीजें बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी"<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mahakaltemple?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Mahakaltemple</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Reelsinstagram?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Reelsinstagram</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/MadhyaPradesh?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#MadhyaPradesh</a> <a href=”https://t.co/5cv9zkmMCZ”>pic.twitter.com/5cv9zkmMCZ</a></p>— Shubhangini Singh (@SomvanshiShubh) <a href=”https://twitter.com/SomvanshiShubh/status/1582324394273038337?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

The second video showed a young woman dancing to the song ‘Nagada Sang Dhol Baje’ on the temple premises. The videos went viral on social media and were seen as something that can hurt the religious sentiments of many people.

The temple administration filed a complaint and demanded that such videos based on movie songs be forbidden from being recorded.

“I have instructed the Collector and the SP to investigate the matter. Messing with religious beliefs in any way would not be tolerated,” Narottam Mishra said.

Mahesh Guru, a priest at the Mahakal Temple, called for action against the girls and claimed they were in violation of Sanatan tradition and that the video was derogatory. “This type of video destroyed the sanctity of the temple. The employees of Mahakal temple were also not fulfilling their responsibility,” the priest said.

There are many more such Instagram reels shot on the temple premises which the chief priest of the temple has taken cognizance of.

However, this is not the first time such videos have created an uproar. Earlier, a video f a social media influencer taking his dog to the Kedarnath temple created controversy. Many temples across the country already have a ban on videography or phones inside the premises in place.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here