Video of Golden Retriever Pup Freaking Out over a Hair Clip is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today

A golden retriever pup named Tucker is currently taking the internet by storm thanks to his hilarious reaction to a hair clip, the video of which has been posted on Instagram.

The dog owner, Courtney Budzyn, who runs an account on Instagram for Tucker, posted the video, which features the golden retriever pup adorably freaking out over a black hairclip that his owner keeps on snapping open and closed in front of him. What makes the video even more adorable is the fact that the captions on the video seem to have been written from Tucker's perspective.

The video of the pup has been captioned, "Loobsters is definitely food, NOT frens. Almost snip snapped my hekkin floof off."

Since being posted six days back, the video has been viewed for over 19 lakh times, with people posting their hilarious reactions to it.

One user wrote, "I’m in the library, writing a history paper and this just made my day so much."

Another user posted, "Oh my god. I lub him so much, Linda."

One user even went on to write how Tuckers videos are helping the person, writing, "ya'll curing my depression w this dog."

While Tucker and his hilarious reaction to the clip may have gone viral, this is not the first time a dog video has taken the internet by storm. On August 4, a video was posted by Steph Haberman on Twitter, where a dog can be seen lying on the road and refusing to move, despite her handler tugging at her leash, took the internet by storm as well.

Haberman captioned the video, "Not EVERYTHING is bad. Like this dog I met yesterday who did NOT want to walk anymore. She is good!"

Not EVERYTHING is bad.Like this dog I met yesterday who did NOT want to walk anymore. She is good! pic.twitter.com/ULPj6LKpvK — Steph Haberman (@StephLauren) August 4, 2019

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 3.87 million views.

