Video of Health Workers Dancing after Several Coronavirus Patients' Recovery Goes Viral

A heartwarming video of two medical attendants dancing in front of a hospital to celebrate recovery of several patients from COVID19 has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared by one of the leading media outlets of China with the caption: "#HeartwarmingMoments: Two medical workers dance ballet in front of a hospital in E China's Anhui to celebrate the recovery of six more #COVID19 patients."

The shared video shows that the two medical attendants started dancing ballet in front of a hospital in E China's Anhui to celebrate the recovery of six more COVID19 patients.

Soon after the video surfaced, the medical workers were hailed by social media users who called them eheroes' and eangels'.

A user wrote, "So happy I am seeing that doctors are dedicated for patient. Even knowing that they are in danger. Serve humanity, serve planet."

Another wrote: "Great news. Our thoughts are with everyone in China."

A post read: "They are stressed. They cheer himself up (sic)."

"Great job! I pray for China," a user remarked.

The coronavirus death toll in mainland China has increased to 2,663 with 77,658 confirmed cases.

