Video of Hippos Crushing Giant Pumpkins Like Apples Will Leave You in Shock

We tend to associate the word laziness with hippopotamuses. Often, while visiting zoos, we spot hippos whiling away their time, either half-immersed in waters or taking a forever stroll in the fields as if they have no worries whatsoever. Although hippos seem to be lousy animals, they are considered to be the deadliest large land mammal in the world that can get quite aggressive when provoked. Another dangerous feature of hippos is their gnarly sharp teeth that can crush something or someone within seconds!
For those who are still not convinced, here’s a video that proves why you shouldn’t wander too close to hippopotamuses. An account named ViralHog dropped an eye-opening video of two giant hippos waiting for food in a zoo that has grabbed the attention of netizens.
