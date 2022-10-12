CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Video of Hippos Crushing Giant Pumpkins Like Apples Will Leave You in Shock
Video of Hippos Crushing Giant Pumpkins Like Apples Will Leave You in Shock

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 12, 2022, 11:40 IST

Delhi, India

The now-viral clip opens with two hippos on the premises of a zoo sticking out their heads from a water body.

The hippos are seen crushing the pumpkins with one single bite, gnawing at the fruits, and chomping them into pieces.

We tend to associate the word laziness with hippopotamuses. Often, while visiting zoos, we spot hippos whiling away their time, either half-immersed in waters or taking a forever stroll in the fields as if they have no worries whatsoever. Although hippos seem to be lousy animals, they are considered to be the deadliest large land mammal in the world that can get quite aggressive when provoked. Another dangerous feature of hippos is their gnarly sharp teeth that can crush something or someone within seconds!

For those who are still not convinced, here’s a video that proves why you shouldn’t wander too close to hippopotamuses. An account named ViralHog dropped an eye-opening video of two giant hippos waiting for food in a zoo that has grabbed the attention of netizens.

