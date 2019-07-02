Video of 'Hipster' Couple Playing Ping-Pong in New York Train Goes Viral, Netizens Unimpressed

A video of a couple playing ping-pong on a train has gone viral on social media. Tweeted by American poet Mary Karr, the 10-second clip features the couple playing the game while in a train. However, the video of the game, triggered mixed reactions online.

Karr took to Twitter to share the video, alongside the caption, "On the 6 train tonight, a couple takes a table out and starts a ping pong game."

On the 6 train tonight, a couple takes a table out and starts a ping pong game....#I❤️NYC pic.twitter.com/WqztzK9xSx — Mary Karr, Author (@marykarrlit) June 29, 2019

However, despite the video going viral with over ten thousand retweets and over sixty thousand likes, not everyone was impressed. A number of people commented on the video criticising it.

One user wrote, "Is it me? Am I not a fun person? I can’t stand these people and their ping pong. It’s me right? #nativenewyorker," while another posted, "That couple is definitely insufferable and exhausting."

Speaking about how something like this would never happen on the London tube, a third person even humourously added, "I once got talking to two lads on the tube about football and I was with a mate of mine who was a Londoner. When we got off the tube my mate said to me “well done” and I said “what for?” He told me: “in 22 years of living in London, I have never had a conversation on the tube."

Here's what a few people wrote:

Be dead before they hit the ground if they tried to pull that shit on the London Underground tube — Dame Dropbear (@vjwsydney) June 30, 2019

It’s taking up space on a crowded subway. Why do they have to do that there? Would it be wholesome of me to set up a whole-ass kiddie pool in the middle of a train? It’s not being heartless - it’s the opposite. It’s called being considerate of public spaces. — gio :) (@Goooseeey) June 30, 2019

However, there were those who found the video entertaining.

There are way worse things to be annoyed about on the subways. — LowandSlowInvesting (@LowNSlowInvest) June 30, 2019

This is fun, I like this. Cynicism is so tired — Kyle (@KylePlantEmoji) June 30, 2019

And there were those who pointed out how the train was totally from NYC.

The most New York thing about this are the people not filming — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) June 30, 2019