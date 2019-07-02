Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Video of 'Hipster' Couple Playing Ping-Pong in New York Train Goes Viral, Netizens Unimpressed

American poet Mary Karr took to Twitter to share the video, allegedly filmed inside a subway train in NYC of a couple playing ping-pong. The clip has been dividing the internet.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 2, 2019, 1:07 PM IST
Video of 'Hipster' Couple Playing Ping-Pong in New York Train Goes Viral, Netizens Unimpressed
'I hate hipsters' | Image credit: Twitter
A video of a couple playing ping-pong on a train has gone viral on social media. Tweeted by American poet Mary Karr, the 10-second clip features the couple playing the game while in a train. However, the video of the game, triggered mixed reactions online.

Karr took to Twitter to share the video, alongside the caption, "On the 6 train tonight, a couple takes a table out and starts a ping pong game."

However, despite the video going viral with over ten thousand retweets and over sixty thousand likes, not everyone was impressed. A number of people commented on the video criticising it.

One user wrote, "Is it me? Am I not a fun person? I can’t stand these people and their ping pong. It’s me right? #nativenewyorker," while another posted, "That couple is definitely insufferable and exhausting."

Speaking about how something like this would never happen on the London tube, a third person even humourously added, "I once got talking to two lads on the tube about football and I was with a mate of mine who was a Londoner. When we got off the tube my mate said to me “well done” and I said “what for?” He told me: “in 22 years of living in London, I have never had a conversation on the tube."

Here's what a few people wrote:

However, there were those who found the video entertaining.

And there were those who pointed out how the train was totally from NYC.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

