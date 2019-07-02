Video of 'Hipster' Couple Playing Ping-Pong in New York Train Goes Viral, Netizens Unimpressed
American poet Mary Karr took to Twitter to share the video, allegedly filmed inside a subway train in NYC of a couple playing ping-pong. The clip has been dividing the internet.
A video of a couple playing ping-pong on a train has gone viral on social media. Tweeted by American poet Mary Karr, the 10-second clip features the couple playing the game while in a train. However, the video of the game, triggered mixed reactions online.
Karr took to Twitter to share the video, alongside the caption, "On the 6 train tonight, a couple takes a table out and starts a ping pong game."
On the 6 train tonight, a couple takes a table out and starts a ping pong game....#I❤️NYC pic.twitter.com/WqztzK9xSx— Mary Karr, Author (@marykarrlit) June 29, 2019
However, despite the video going viral with over ten thousand retweets and over sixty thousand likes, not everyone was impressed. A number of people commented on the video criticising it.
One user wrote, "Is it me? Am I not a fun person? I can’t stand these people and their ping pong. It’s me right? #nativenewyorker," while another posted, "That couple is definitely insufferable and exhausting."
Speaking about how something like this would never happen on the London tube, a third person even humourously added, "I once got talking to two lads on the tube about football and I was with a mate of mine who was a Londoner. When we got off the tube my mate said to me “well done” and I said “what for?” He told me: “in 22 years of living in London, I have never had a conversation on the tube."
Here's what a few people wrote:
I hate hipsters..— Holydiver71 (@Parousis71C) June 30, 2019
Be dead before they hit the ground if they tried to pull that shit on the London Underground tube— Dame Dropbear (@vjwsydney) June 30, 2019
Nope. They’re awful.— (@ChristineFox) June 30, 2019
Wow I’d be so annoyed lol.— Violet Benson (@Daddyissues__) June 30, 2019
Yeah? And does that magically change how annoying this would still be?— gio :) (@Goooseeey) June 30, 2019
It’s taking up space on a crowded subway. Why do they have to do that there? Would it be wholesome of me to set up a whole-ass kiddie pool in the middle of a train? It’s not being heartless - it’s the opposite. It’s called being considerate of public spaces.— gio :) (@Goooseeey) June 30, 2019
However, there were those who found the video entertaining.
There are way worse things to be annoyed about on the subways.— LowandSlowInvesting (@LowNSlowInvest) June 30, 2019
This is fun, I like this. Cynicism is so tired— Kyle (@KylePlantEmoji) June 30, 2019
And there were those who pointed out how the train was totally from NYC.
The most New York thing about this are the people not filming— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) June 30, 2019
Nope. The most NY thing is the guy with white shirt standing on the left simply ignoring, not even glancing.— Fabi (@fleschfabi) June 30, 2019
