Video of Hornbill Going on a 'Seal Quest' in Oregon Zoo Has Left Netizens in Awe

We may have come across videos of animals interacting with one another.

Recently, one such video involving a hornbill named Zuberi going on "seal quest" went viral on social media. Chances are the video will leave you saying, "aww" as it did to many on Twitter.

Oregon Zoo took to Twitter to share this amazing video on their official profile. They tweeted "Zuberi the hornbill went on a seal quest” along with the video.

The video shows the bird, walking through the enclosure as caretakers walk close by. The video also captures the moment where the bird stops inches away from a glass screen to observe an equally curious seal. This one minute video of pure happiness and joy – at least that’s what Netizens say.

Watch the video, if you too want to feel the same:

Zuberi the hornbill went on a seal quest pic.twitter.com/p5qNY6Eozq — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) July 30, 2020

With over 2 lakhs views and close to 13,000 likes, people couldn’t stop gushing over the amazing video.

"The first time I saw one of those in a zoo I was dumbfounded. I’ve always loved birds how come I never knew about them?!?" one of the users of the micro-blogging site wrote.

