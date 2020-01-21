Video of Hungry Elephant 'Stealing' Rice from Man's Plate Has Grabbed Internet's Attention

A video of an elephant helping himself with rice from his mahout’s plate is giving friendship goals to netizens, who are delighted by the man-animal bonding.

Shared by Variety Media page on Facebook, the video shows a man, assumedly a mahout, eating rice on a giant banana leaf when the elephant extends its trunk to get rice from the man’s plate.

While the tusker helps itself with a chunk of the meal, the man nonchalantly continues to eat his own.

The video, which has garnered over 14,000 likes, has been captioned in Malayalam, which roughly translates to “true friendship means eating from the other person’s plate”.

Though there is no information regarding the whereabouts of the video, according to various reports, it is from Kerala.

The adorable clip has been appreciated by many Facebook users who took to the comments section to express their awe.

“They are friends ... great companions ... no caste, no religion,” replied a user.

“Friendship is the food that comes from a leaf,” wrote another.

