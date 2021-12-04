Video of Indians Dancing to 'Zingaat' Song at Theatre in US Goes Viral Again

The video of an energetic group dancing to the song ‘Zingaat’ in a movie theatre in the US has resurfaced and is making netizens tap to the number. The video was posted by one Poonam on YouTube in 2016, however, it is making rounds on the internet again. In the video, it looks like that a private group had hired a theatre hall at Denver in Colorado and danced their heart out. The song from hit Marathi movie ‘Sairat’ has been a mass favourite because of its fast, rustic beats. The bunch can be seen dancing in front of the big screen where the original song, starring Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar, is being played. The song, sung by Ajay Gogavale, had music composed by Ajay and Atul.

The viewers could not help but get infected by the enthusiasm of the desi bunch dancing with such gay abandon. One of them said: “I love seeing people dancing and enjoying themselves! Indians are almost as crazy as the Scots!"

Indian music is making waves around the world. Recently, Dancing Dad Ricky Pond posted a video of himself grooving to the song Jugnu, sung by singer-rapper Badshah and Nikhita Gandhi, with his son Dallin J Pond. The father-son duo did some well co-ordinated moves as they drew appreciation from the people. The comment section was flooded with people praising the moves of both, while many appreciated Dallin’s steps. Ricky has also tagged the artists of the song in his performance with his son requesting the people to do the same in the comment section. The reel has been liked by more than 2 lakh people.

