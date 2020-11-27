Video of ISS Astronauts Celebrating 'Floating Thanksgiving' in Zero Gravity in Space Goes Viral

Thanksgiving is an American festival when families come together to express their gratitude. It is an annual national holiday in the US marked by religious observances and a traditional meal. However, American astronauts who are away from their families at the International Space Station (ISS) have found their own way of celebrating the occasion.

A recent video released by John Space Station of ISS shows how American astronauts living on the orbiting laboratory spending the American holiday with their packaged food.

Happy Thanksgiving from the International Space Station! This year, the crew hopes celebrate by watching football, sharing a meal together, and calling loved ones at home.The crew shares what they're most thankful for, and what's on the menu for the big day. pic.twitter.com/Z69bLJnNBj — Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) November 23, 2020

The feast taking place in space included traditional food items like cornbread dressing, curry rice and smoked turkey, the astronauts said in a video published on Tuesday, November 24 by Johnson Space Center's Twitter account.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut Kate Rubins starts the video as she says the ISS is zooming around the earth at 17,500 miles an hour. Rubins reached the ISS on a speedy three-hour Soyuz journey alongside Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov last month.

In addition to celebrating Thanksgiving in space, Rubins also took part in another American custom by casting a vote in the 2020 presidential election from space.

After Rubins, four other NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Mike Hopkins and Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi, make their appearance.

The four astronauts had joined Rubins on November. 16. This was shortly after the launch of Crew-1, a SpaceX and NASA space mission.

The extraordinary celebrations taking place inside ISS were explained by the five astronauts. Amid the floating food packets the astronauts will also be enjoying the tradition of watching football match. Shannon Walker said that she will also remember her family and friends back home who would be partaking in this traditional holiday.

The Thanksgiving holiday commemorates a harvest festival of USA celebrated by the Pilgrim Fathers in 1621, and is held on the fourth Thursday in November. In Canada, a similar holiday is held, usually on the second Monday in October.