Video of Japanese Mum Trying to Scare off Cockroach with Rhythmic Beats Goes Viral

The video, which has been viewed for 12 million times, has received over 687 thousand likes and around 230 thousand re-tweets.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 12, 2019, 2:52 PM IST
While most of us would run away in fright on seeing a cockroach, or squash it with our foot, a video of a Japanese mum rhythmically banging the kitchen cabinet in attempt to scare off a cockroach has gone viral.

Twitter user @darakkuma214, shared a video on July 7, of his mum trying to lure a cockroach out of a kitchen cabinet. They way in which she tries to do the same, has turned her into an internet star. Instead of smashing it, she took a chopstick and started to play a drumming beats to scare the insect away.

According to a story published in Indian Express, Twitter user @darakkuma214 revealed that the family were relaxing at home, and enjoying some kiwis in their kitchen, when a cockroach turned up. While he said he ran away screaming, his mother began banging on the cooktop in an attempt to frighten the cockroach out.

The woman seems to have exceptional sense of rhythm, which has thrilled people online. While some praised her for her talent, others compared it to classics.

The video, which has been viewed for 12 million times, has received over 687 thousand likes and around 230 thousand re-tweets.

According to a news website SoraNews24, the man revealed that his mother was entertained by the responses people showered on the video, adding that his mother deserved all the laughs she can get as she recently recovered from cancer.

