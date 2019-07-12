Video of Japanese Mum Trying to Scare off Cockroach with Rhythmic Beats Goes Viral
While most of us would run away in fright on seeing a cockroach, or squash it with our foot, a video of a Japanese mum rhythmically banging the kitchen cabinet in attempt to scare off a cockroach has gone viral.
Twitter user @darakkuma214, shared a video on July 7, of his mum trying to lure a cockroach out of a kitchen cabinet. They way in which she tries to do the same, has turned her into an internet star. Instead of smashing it, she took a chopstick and started to play a drumming beats to scare the insect away.
According to a story published in Indian Express, Twitter user @darakkuma214 revealed that the family were relaxing at home, and enjoying some kiwis in their kitchen, when a cockroach turned up. While he said he ran away screaming, his mother began banging on the cooktop in an attempt to frighten the cockroach out.
台所に突然のゴキブリ皆怯えて叫んで騒いでるうちに見失ってしまい魚焼きグリルの中に入ったかもしれないからお母さんがパーカッション奏者のようにゴキブリを刺激しておびき寄せようとしてる pic.twitter.com/jZG48JDaMm— だらっクマ。 (@darakkuma214) July 7, 2019
The woman seems to have exceptional sense of rhythm, which has thrilled people online. While some praised her for her talent, others compared it to classics.
外国人のキッチンパーカッション親子の既視感がwwww pic.twitter.com/qKxriPdCUC— '銀河街'のシン²・『ア～ク』のエデンの使徒🌈👼きのこりあんの方🌸🍄=͟͟͞͞🎸㊗️❺周年 (@zodos666) July 7, 2019
さらに色々足させていただきました pic.twitter.com/7lBF7JH5NO— うさよし ／ 飛鳥 (@pf__asuka) July 7, 2019
採譜しました。雑なのはお許しください。 pic.twitter.com/ofWydXO5xz— Hibiki (@hibiki_rcp6011) July 7, 2019
According to a news website SoraNews24, the man revealed that his mother was entertained by the responses people showered on the video, adding that his mother deserved all the laughs she can get as she recently recovered from cancer.
