Video of Japanese Students' Synchronised Walking Has Left The Internet Impressed

From creating the most innovative technologies to delivering the most heartwarming movies, Japan often manages to surprise the internet. Now, a few students from the land of the rising sun are winning the internet with their synchronized walk routine. Known as ‘Shuudan koudou,’ it is a group activity where the participants create various intersecting formations by walking in a synchronized manner in groups. This sport has been a part of the Nippon Sports Science University since the 1960s. And now the internet is going crazy over a clip posted from the university’s annual exhibition. In the clip, students are seen walking in such a synchronized manner it is hypnotic and satisfying at the same time. They then split into two smaller groups and intersect in a synchronised way. Check it out here:

Y cuando te parece que ya has visto cosas increíbles, te encuentras con esto…'Estudiantes japoneses realizando cruces sincronizados'. ¡Que barbaridad!. Me parece absolutamente brutal, increíble e hipnótico, y no me quiero imaginar las veces que han podido entrenar algo así. pic.twitter.com/iKMu0PQQWH — Richi Glez Dávila (@RichiGlezDavila) November 5, 2022

Social media users are loving the precision with which these students are performing. Since being posted, the clip now has over a million views. Their final performance was a testament to the efforts that had put into preparing for it. Students practice three days a week for months before the performance. A Twitter user wrote, “Excellent. That requires planning, organization, persistence, discipline and of course a lot of work. If you teach students to have those qualities, they will apply them in other areas of life.”

Excelente. Eso requiere planificación, organización, persistencia , disciplina y por supuesto mucho trabajo. Si enseñas a los estudiantes a tener esas cualidades, lo aplicarán en otros ámbitos de vida. Será por eso que con pocos recursos son desarrollados. — claudio (@claudio_tr) November 5, 2022

Another user commented, “Wonderful, they are ahead of us 100 years in everything.”

Maravilloso, van por encima de nosotros 100 años en todo — Cachiporro ®️ (@Cachiporro3) November 6, 2022

“What I love is that they also do it dressed in a suit!” read another comment.

A mi lo que me chifla es que lo hagan además vestidos de traje!😉 — Amandine Perrier (@PerrierAmandine) November 6, 2022

The Nippon Sports Science University is known for producing world-class athletes. It was established in 1893 and is the alma mater of several notable athletes, along with politicians and entertainers. The list includes Olympic medalists such as wrestler Yuji Nagata, swimmer Kosuke Kitajima, martial art fighter

