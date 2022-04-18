Video of Kid Playing Stone, Paper, Scissors With Airline Worker Goes Viral

A video of a child sitting inside a plane, asking an airline worker to play stone, paper, and scissors with him is going viral. The innocent video is winning the hearts of netizens. The video has been uploaded from Oklahoma City in America and can be seen as a funny personal favourite for its viewers.

The video has been uploaded on Instagram by Viral Hog with the caption, “A kid plays rock, paper, scissors with a Southwest Airlines employee loading luggage”. The video currently has almost 40,000 likes and they are increasing by the minute, creating a fan following for both the man and the kid in the video.

The video shows a child sitting in a plane saying hi to an airline worker outside loading luggage. The child asks the man to play stone, paper, and scissors with him through gestures alone as both cannot hear each other. The man indulges the kid and understands what he wants instantly. They both have a quick 2-round game.

They both pick scissors for the first round, but the kid loses upon choosing paper when the man chooses scissors again. The man can be seen teasing the kid about losing but does so in a childish and playful way.

Comments are pouring in on the post. A user said, “That man is a father for sure". Another user added, “There are still a lot of good people out there", with another adding, “I love how he knew right away what the kid wanted! Haha, Awesome".

