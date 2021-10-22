Video of Labrador Dog Planting a Kiss on Shark is Making Netizens Go Weak in the Knees

A recent video doing the rounds on social media features a playful Labrador enjoying a sunny day out in the sea. But the highlight of the video comes when the happy dog gives a whale shark - which comes on the surface of the sea - a big kiss on the nose. The footage capturing the adorable moment between the dog and the whale was shared on social media by Jade Pursell who was diving with a friend off Ningaloo Reef in Australia. The TikTok video was shared on Instagram on October 8 when they came across the inquisitive shark, which swam right up to their boat appearing on the surface of the ocean. Pursell’s dog Sailor, can be seen leaning over the edge of the small vessel floating on the sea as he tries to interact with the massive marine creature.

The camera can be seen capturing the movements of both the whale and the dog as they approach each other trying to communicate. As the waves of the ocean crash, the vessel can be seen bobbing up and down. Sailor can be seen moving to the other side of the vessel to have better access to the whale which is also staying close to the boat. Finally, the moment is captured when Sailor extends his head close enough to the whale so that the two of them can touch each other. The greeting between the two animals was captured in the camera and shared on social media by Pursell who captioned her Instagram post, “So sailor Met a Whale Shark. Not sure what you guys do on your Friday nights but this is what I do on mine.”

Another highlight of the video shared by Pursell is the voiceover by her which tries to emote the communication that the duo may have been having.

Several followers of Jade have expressed their reaction to the video in the comments section. One of the top comments on the Instagram post reads, “This made my morning.” Another user commented, “Hahahaha amazing. It is the voice over for me though.”

RELATED STORIES Pet Dog Shows off ‘Purrfect’ Classical Dance Moves With Human in Adorable Video and Internet Loves it

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Pursell (@jadepursell_)

Have you checked out this Instagram post yet?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.