1-MIN READ

Video of Lady Diana Racing With Other Moms has Resurfaced and People are Loving the Rebel

Princess Diana Resting Her Head In Her Hands Whilst Sitting On The Steps Of Her Home At Highgrove, Gloucestershire. (Image: Getty Images)

Princess Diana Resting Her Head In Her Hands Whilst Sitting On The Steps Of Her Home At Highgrove, Gloucestershire. (Image: Getty Images)

People can’t just stop admiring the lady for her grace as she sprints past the finish line with other women.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 12:44 PM IST
An old video of Princess Diana participating in a Mother’s Day school race has surfaced on the internet and the late royal lady running barefoot in a brown skirt has delighted everyone. The video is believed to have been shot in 1989 at her sons’ school, Wetherby School.

The video has been retweeted over 50,000 times and has received over 3,00,00 likes and people can’t just stop admiring the lady for her grace as she sprints past the finish line with other women. She did not win the race, but her effort and dedication is winning hearts on the internet.

However, the school event took place in 1991, and not 1989, during Wetherby School’s sports day event. At this time, only Prince Harry was in the school, while Prince William was not. Diana had broken the royal protocol to participate in the racing event. This wasn’t the first time that Diana was participating in the school sports event.

Pictures suggest that she had been a regular at the sporting events at her sons’ school.

The mother son duo have been photographed together after the event, with little Harry also participating in sack race.

