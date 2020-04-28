Video of Lady Diana Racing With Other Moms has Resurfaced and People are Loving the Rebel

An old video of Princess Diana participating in a Mother’s Day school race has surfaced on the internet and the late royal lady running barefoot in a brown skirt has delighted everyone. The video is believed to have been shot in 1989 at her sons’ school, Wetherby School.

The video has been retweeted over 50,000 times and has received over 3,00,00 likes and people can’t just stop admiring the lady for her grace as she sprints past the finish line with other women. She did not win the race, but her effort and dedication is winning hearts on the internet.

Princess Diana breaking royal protocol for William, to participate in a Mothers Day school race, 1989 pic.twitter.com/C3sC4AP8Xi — Thot's of a Croc (@OregonProgress) April 26, 2020

Now I c where Harry got his quickness from pic.twitter.com/s1hKT8hpgC — BradRadcock ️ (@BradRadcock) April 26, 2020

Imagine running a Mother's Day school race and you look over to see Princess Diana zooming past you — My Name is MONICA Not Mona. (@monana_16) April 26, 2020

I still miss her. 😢 — Cheri Scudder-Thomas (@lilscud1974) April 26, 2020

However, the school event took place in 1991, and not 1989, during Wetherby School’s sports day event. At this time, only Prince Harry was in the school, while Prince William was not. Diana had broken the royal protocol to participate in the racing event. This wasn’t the first time that Diana was participating in the school sports event.

Pictures suggest that she had been a regular at the sporting events at her sons’ school.

The mother son duo have been photographed together after the event, with little Harry also participating in sack race.

