Video of Land Suddenly Rising After Haryana Rains Leaves Netizens Scrambling

The internet introduces us to some of the most amazing and bizarre videos and a recent clip of land suddenly rising in Haryana has become a point of attraction among the netizens. While there are no details about where and how this incident happened, the clip starts with a view of an area submerged in water. Suddenly, the land beneath this water logging starts rising and people were left shocked. The person recording this video can be heard expressing his shock at the events and asks other people to move aside as the land continues to rise. Others were also seen capturing the visuals of this unusual occurrence in their camera. The shared video was recorded live on Facebook on July 21. People in the background can be heard speaking in Haryanvi suggesting that incident may have happened somewhere in the state after the recent rainfall. However, the exact location of this incident is not confirmed yet.

Check it out here:

The clip has now gone viral garnering over 5.7 million views and 58 thousand likes on Facebook. The comment section has been flooded with people's reaction expressing their amazement at the video. While some believed that it was the effect of climate change, others gave their reason to believe otherwise. People speculated about the possible reason behind this occurrence. Reacting to the video one of the users suggested that the land rise could have been the effect of tectonic plates movement. Meanwhile, a user commented, "Not really due to tectonic activity, but methane trapped in the earth gets released getting the wet layer to form a bubble, that is what seems to be happening here."

Whatever may have been the reason behind this incident, it surely was a usual occurrence. Some users said that t thorough research of the possible reason behind this incident should be done to reach a conclusion.

