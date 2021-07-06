CHANGE LANGUAGE
News18» News»Buzz»Video of Little Boy Schooling Tourists to Mask Up in Dharamshala Street Goes Viral
2-MIN READ

A video of a little boy scolding people not wearing face masks in a crowded place in Dharamshala has gone viral. (Credit: @iPradeepSangwan/Twitter)

In the viral video from Dharamshala, the little kid holds a plastic stick with which he pokes everyone who passes him by and scolds them about not wearing a mask.

As India is still managing the after effects of the disastrous second wave of coronavirus pandemic, lakhs of tourists have thronged to the hilly destination of Himachal Pradesh as hotels, guesthouses and other rented accommodations in Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, and Narkanda are overflowing with visitors. But along with the innumerable tourists, the blatant disregard for safety protocols applicable in the state is also for all to see. In a similar video posted on social media, a little boy walking on a crowded street is seen scolding everyone who is walking without a mask in Dharamshala.

The video was originally shared on Instagram and later on Twitter as well.

“This little kid was seen on the streets of Dharmshala, asking people to wear masks. He doesn’t even have shoes to wear. See the smirking faces of these people. Who is educated and who is uneducated here?

In the video, the little kid, who is wearing a mask and has no slippers on, is seen holding a plastic stick with which he pokes everyone who passes him by and asks, “Tumhara mask kaha hai?" (Where is your mask?) But unsurprisingly, no one pays much attention to him.

The video has received over 8,000 views on Twitter and 2.47 lakh views on Instagram. Netizens reacted to the video and expressed their views on the disheartening situation.

The Himachal Pradesh government had announced last month about the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. Shimla hotel and restaurant association president Sanjay Sood told PTI that the withdrawal of the condition of negative RTPCR report and e-Covid pass to enter the state gave a boost to tourist footfall. Mohinder Seth, president of Tourism Industry Stakeholder Association told PTI, “The occupancy in the hotels remains between 60 and 90 percent during weekends, while on other days it remains around 40-45 percent."

first published:July 06, 2021, 18:53 IST