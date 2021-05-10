Video of Little Girl and Excited Rottweiler Bouncing Madly on Trampoline Leaves Internet in Spilts

While Rottweilers are known as ferocious dogs with a quick temper, a recent viral video on social media shows a three-year-old girl having a gala time on a trampoline. with her two-year-old Rottweiler dog. Little Alex from Wyoming in the United States and her two-year-old Rottweiler, Kona can be seen bouncing up and down the blue trampoline without a care in the world in the video, which has left dog lovers and others on the internet mesmerised and filled with joy.

The adorable video shows Alex shouting “bounce” to encourage Kona the Rottie to play with her. Kona, on her part, bounces with sheer excitement in response to the happy child and even attempts somersaults. The video is shot by Alex’s parents at their home in Jackson town. The clip also shows Kona trying to emulate the gestures of her toddler best friend who expresses appreciation for the canine by screaming “wow". Kona responds to Alex’s sweet words by friendly barking, making for a wholesome video.

“Alex loves to jump on the trampoline with Kona, our two-year-old Rottweiler,” Mail Online quoted her parents as saying, adding,“Kona is super sweet with Alex and is her best friend. They always are looking out for each other.”

Alex’s mother was heard laughing while capturing the beautiful friendship of her daughter and her bouncing buddy Kona.

Videos of kids playing with dogs have gained immense viewership, especially since the advent of social media. There are dedicated social media accounts on platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Youtube where owners share the daily lives of their furry friends with others. These videos and posts rake in millions of views as people give their screen time to see the pets longing for love, and sometimes performing stupid yet adorable antics to catch attention.

