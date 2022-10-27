Video of Loud Motivational Chants by Sales Employees Makes Internet Cringe

Social media is filled with a barrage of motivational videos that often inspires the masses towards choosing an optimistic approach to living life. Now, an inspiring speech from a sales head making his team repeat a series of chants to reach their goals has gone viral on the internet. However, unlike many inspiring speeches, this one has made the internet cringe a tad bit. The Twitter user who shared the clip revealed that he found the video on LinkedIn. In the clip, the team head is apparently teaching his team to how to go out and generate more sales for their company.

“I am an Elite Sales Warrior,” begins the chant by the team head. The employees of the company enthusiastically can be seen repeating his words. Not only does the head talks about ‘destroying competition’, he also makes the team believe that they can ‘close anybody, anytime, anyplace.” He advises the employees to be free from ‘ego, entitlement, and limits,’ and offers “Success trains, failure complaints.” In the end, the team head declares that they are heading for ‘war’. Watch the video here:

The loud chanting of the sales employees is not going down well with Twitteratis as many believed that it was totally unnecessary. A user called it embarrassing, “This is just embarrassing.. these guys should have actually gone to college. Instead, they are now 42, working commission only jobs and calling themselves ‘rockstars’.”

Another added, “That’s up there with the worst things I’ve ever seen.”

One more joked, “This is why e-commerce will win. To replace these guys. Bring it on.”

A Twitter user suggested, “Safe to say I would not be buying anything from these guys!”

The viral sloganeering video has amassed over 238 thousand views on the micro-blogging site. Although the firm of the viral employees remains unclear, a Twitterati suggested that they work for LinkedIn’s human course.

