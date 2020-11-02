Video of Maharashtra Doctor Waiving Fee for Elderly 'Mother of Martyr' Leaves Ashok Chavan Impressed

A heartwarming incident has been going viral on social media in which a doctor from Maharashtra waived the fee of an elderly woman he had treated after finding out she was the mother of a martyr.

A video of the doctor named Dr Altaf from a hospital in Aurangabad, hugging the elderly woman after waiving her fee, was shared on social media by former Maharashtra Chief Minister and veteran Indian National Congress leader Ashok Chavan.

Taking to Twitter, the current PWD Minister of Maharashtra said, "Dr. Altaf from Aurangabad was treating an old lady, as he understood that she is the mother of a Martyr he waved his fee".

Chavan further added that he was so impressed by the doctor's gesture that he personally called him to thank him for his services.

"Seeing this humble gesture I Personally called the Dr to thank him for his service & sensitivity towards the heroes who have served our nation".

The widely-shared video is being shared in commemoration of the 'corona warriors' - meaning doctors and health workers, who have been working day in and day out to mitigate the impact of the virus.

Doctors across the country, however, are raising the issue of non-payment of wages. A recent tweet by a post-graduate doctor appointed at the Assam Medical College Hospital in Assam’s Dibrugarh raised the issue of non-payment of salaries of the PG doctors of the state for the last three months. The graffiti posted on the tweet reads, ‘COVID Warriors to COVID Beggars’.

Doctors and health workers in several hospitals across Delhi have also been protesting by staging mass casual leaves and strikes to protest against administrative negligence and unpaid wages, despite an incessantly increasing volume of work in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.