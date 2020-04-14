Video of Man and Dogs Sharing Spilt Milk on Agra Streets Reveals the Ugly Side of Lockdown

While the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has gripped the nation and forced it to undergo a 21-day nationwide lockdown, a heart wrenching incident from Agra reveals one of the uglier sides of the pandemic and the pandemonium it has unleashed upon the poor.

While the termination of many services have been risking many livelihoods, a video from Agra's Ram Bagh Chauraha, just 6 kms away from Taj mahal, shows a man trying to scoop spilled milk into an earthen pot while a bunch of dogs lick the same milk from the streets. The milk had spilled from a milk tank, which was passing from there.

The incident was shared on Twitter by a journalist who said, "Lockdown Impact: Humans and animals started drinking milk together. Today, the milk tank of a milkman fell on the Rambagh intersection in Agra. See what happened then."

The video which was originally shared by an NDTV journalist has now gone viral on social media:

Can you believe this country? pic.twitter.com/5JNzyRGc9Y — Azad Essa (@azadessa) April 14, 2020

A video from Agra, UP, where a Man, dogs sharing spilt milk. One of the saddest thing to watch. #coronavirusinindia #2019nCoV pic.twitter.com/aldKjSWbMd — Vadodara (@MyVadodara) April 13, 2020

Man, dogs share spilt milk in Agra. Image reflects the lost conscience of India pic.twitter.com/WfZmzAwCSr — Mohammed Uzair (@mohammeduzair01) April 13, 2020





With economic activities at a standstill, migrant daily wage workers and the marginalised section have been the worst-hit as India began a total lockdown to counter coronavirus on March 24.

In a report, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) had said that the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting 2.7 billion workers globally due to lockdowns and about 40 crore workers in India's informal economy are at risk of falling deeper into poverty during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

As per a report by the Associate Press, around half a billion people could be pushed into poverty amid the lockdown unless richer countries take urgent action to help developing nations.

Meanwhile, with a record 51 fatalities in 24 hours, the death toll due to coronavirus jumped to 324 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 9,352 on Monday, an increase of 905 since Sunday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry.



