Video of Man Colour Coordinating Tiles on Sidewalk is 'Oddly Satisfying' for Netizens on Reddit

The internet has given us odd videos which we never thought could have been so satisfying to watch. This ranges from slime making to cake icing, to painting soothing colours. But did you ever imagine that watching a man correcting the colour coordination of tiles would also satisfy you? Turns out, redditors are all for this colour co-ordinator content!

A recent video shared on the social media platform has been satisfying netizens, who didn't realise the calming power of colour coordination until the video appeared on their feeds. Shared on subreddit Oddly Satisfying by user caffeine_brake, the video shows a man taking matters into his own hands and correcting the colour-mismatch on a brick road.

The video opens to a shot of a man using a sturdy tool to extract bricks from the footpath. He takes out the grey bricks that are misplaced in a row of red ones and in a similar way, extracts the red bricks that are placed in a row of grey ones. Then, he exchanges their positioning to create perfect rows of red and grey bricks, satisfying those who love to organise stuff in a symmetrical manner. The video has garnered over 74.6k upvotes within seven days of being posted. Check out the post here.

One user was applauded for a satisfying explanation of this mismatch of tiles, as they said, "They are laid by a large machine and you load bricks row by row into a hopper. They tried to get the colored rows right but didn’t have time before the machine laid the next row. So then they manually move them around after. After this, they will add polymeric sand to fill in the spaces between the bricks."

Commending the work done by the man in the TikTok video, one user said, "I bet that really bothered someone everyday and they went out the next morning and was like NO WAY! thats what i'd like to think (sic).” Another user said, “Doing god’s work,” while one more user said, "Not all heroes wear capes and tights(sic).”