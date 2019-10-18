Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Video of Man Dancing With Two Guns Goes Viral, Uttarakhand Police to Investigate Case

The video seems to have been shot inside a house, though the exact location and time of shooting remains unclear. In it, the man is dancing to a Hindi song.

News18.com

Updated:October 18, 2019, 9:00 AM IST
Video of Man Dancing With Two Guns Goes Viral, Uttarakhand Police to Investigate Case
Image credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Police has initiated an investigation after a video of a man dancing with two guns in hand went viral on social media.

The video seems to have been shot inside a house, though the exact location and time of shooting remains unclear. In it, the man can be seen dancing to a Bollywood song wearing a white vest.

"We will investigate the video to find who this person is and when this incident took place. Action will be taken and the person will be arrested based on facts," Circle Officer Abhay Singh told news agency ANI. "We will also check if the video is from Haridwar or outside," he added.

The video has since been taken off the Internet.

This is not the first time that videos of people dancing with guns went viral. In June, a video of BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion brandishing guns while dancing to a Bollywood number went viral. Champion was expelled from the party following suspension of his license for using firearms.

In fact, brandishing guns at celebratory occasions can sometimes be seen as an exertion of power. Recently, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Dadri was arrested for waving around a gun during what appeared to be a wedding procession.

