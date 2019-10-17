Video of Man Dancing with Two Guns Goes Viral, Uttarakhand Police to Investigate Case

Uttarakhand Police has initiated an investigation after a video of a man dancing with two guns in hand went viral on social media.

The video seems to have been shot inside a house, though the exact location and time of shooting remains unclear. In it, the man can be seen dancing to a Bollywood song wearing a white vest.

"We will investigate the video to find who this person is and when this incident took place. Action will be taken and the person will be arrested based on facts," Circle Officer Abhay Singh told news agency ANI. "We will also check if the video is from Haridwar or outside," he added.

The video has since been taken off the internet.

Haridwar: In a video, a man was seen dancing while carrying 2 guns. Circle officer (CO) Abhay Singh says, "We'll get the video verified and get the facts checked. Action will be taken, based on facts. We'll also find out if the video is from Haridwar or outside. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/DpCsz3atKQ — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2019

This is not the first time that videos of people dancing with guns went viral. In June, a video of BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion brandishing guns while dancing to a Bollywood number went viral. Champion was expelled from the party following suspension of his license for using firearms.

In fact, brandishing guns at celebratory occasions can sometimes be seen as an exertion of power. Recently, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Dadri was arrested for waving around a gun during what appeared to be a wedding procession.

