Video of Man Giving 'Bath' to King Cobra Has Left Twitter Hissing With Shock

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man can be seen bathing a cobra with a bucket of water! Nope, we aren't kidding.

The video has been uploaded on Twitter by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda. In the video, the man can be seen pouring a bucket of water over a cobra as the reptile stays still and shows no sign of aggression.

The man repeats this a few times in the video as the snake seemingly enjoys it. At one point, the man also pets the cobra before pouring water over it again.

Nanda has also cautioned her followers about the dangers of trying this at home, meaning that the man probably had experience handling such cobras. "Can be dangerous. Please don't try," Nanda captioned the video.

Summer time..

And who doesn’t like a nice head bath🙏



Can be dangerous. Please don’t try. pic.twitter.com/ACJpJCPCUq — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 24, 2020

OMG! It's a King Cobra. The man has some guts. — Deb_Jai_Hind (@Deb_Jai_Hind) May 24, 2020

This man has made friendship with nature. His Karmayoga is respected by the deadly King Cobra. It is behaving like meeting a lost friend. Amazing — Vinayaka Bhatta (@VinayakVBhatta) May 24, 2020

This man is out of his mind ! — Atinder Pal (@Atinder28931856) May 24, 2020

i would run ten kilomwters away if i hear any snake hiss sound.. — jogi జీవన్ - SOUTH INDIAN (@GeevanJogi) May 24, 2020

A Twitter user also went ahead and identified the man as conservationist Vava Suresh, who is an acclaimed expert of snakes from Kerala.