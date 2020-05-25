BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Video of Man Giving 'Bath' to King Cobra Has Left Twitter Hissing With Shock

The shocking video of a man bathing and petting a cobra has gone viral | Image credit: Twitter

In the video, the man can be seen pouring a bucket of water over a cobra and even petting it as the reptile stays still and shows no sign of aggression.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 7:52 PM IST
In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man can be seen bathing a cobra with a bucket of water! Nope, we aren't kidding.

The video has been uploaded on Twitter by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda. In the video, the man can be seen pouring a bucket of water over a cobra as the reptile stays still and shows no sign of aggression.

The man repeats this a few times in the video as the snake seemingly enjoys it. At one point, the man also pets the cobra before pouring water over it again.

Nanda has also cautioned her followers about the dangers of trying this at home, meaning that the man probably had experience handling such cobras. "Can be dangerous. Please don't try," Nanda captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

The video has since then gone viral and this is how people reacted to it:


A Twitter user also went ahead and identified the man as conservationist Vava Suresh, who is an acclaimed expert of snakes from Kerala.


Loading