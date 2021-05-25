Video of Man Pouring Water Down Thirsty Eagles Throat is Winning Hearts on Twitter

While the whole world struggles with the Coronavirus pandemic, small acts of kindness towards fellow humans and animals go a long way. Such stories of compassion bring a smile on one’s face and inspire us to do the same. Recently, a video of one such goodwill gesture is doing rounds on social media showing a man pouring water to an eagle from a bottle.

On May 24, Twitter user Buitenbieden posted a video of a group of men helping a thirsty eagle quench its thirst by assisting it to drink water out of a plastic bottle. The 20-seconds clip, shot at an unknown highway, shows a man holding a water container for an eagle while it drinks to its heart’s content steadily. The benevolent moment was captured by a female whose voice can be heard from behind the camera and two more men sit beside the eagle watching and recording the act.

The clip went viral on the internet as netizens appreciated the good deed and thanked the man for ‘caring.’ The tweet has racked up more than 52,000 views, over 4,200 likes in just 24 hours.

A man commented saying he would have poured some water in his hand so the eagle could drink easily even if it could have ‘cut him up’ but he would want it to be okay.

Another user quoted Jesus about ‘loving one another’ while a third man wrote that the man’s kindness is ‘greatly appreciated.’

A fourth user wrote that she wished he was there.

While most of the people applauded the gesture, many people responded with witty humor saying if the people in the video were pouring the bird vodka because they spoke Russian.

A man wrote that ‘it’s all fun and games until somebody gets an eyeball pecked out’ and others tried to identify the species of the bird.

What did you think of this adorable video? Let us know in the comments.

