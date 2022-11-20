Video of Man Riding Bicycle With Nine Children on Board Sparks Debate on Twitter

A viral video of a man riding a bicycle with nine children onboard has sparked off a debate on Twitter. The clip was shared by a Twitter user with the caption “The world’s population has reached 8 billion, such humans have contributed a lot in achieving this achievement." Many Twitter users took exception to this suggestion, implying that the man could be a victim of population explosion and not necessarily a contributor to the same. News18 could not establish the location and time of the incident in the video.

आज दुनिया की आबादी 8 अरब हो गई, इस उपलब्धि को हासिल करने में ऐसे इंसानों को बहुत बड़ा योगदान रहा है👇 pic.twitter.com/Fiq62o0OiK— Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) November 15, 2022

“Some time we have to change narrative to see thing 1)They might not all his own kids 2)they didn’t get a public transport facility (as seen in video rural area) [sic]," one Twitter user wrote.

Some time we have to change narrative to see thing 1)They might not all his own kids 2)they didn't get a public transport facility (as seen in video rural area)— Rushabh jadhav (@Rushabhjadhav10) November 15, 2022

Be responsible, it's the responsibility of people in power to educate them. https://t.co/VKyjhJi26j— Ritesh Khatri (@Ritk04) November 16, 2022

Industrialist Anand Mahindra had recently been criticised for sharing a similar video from India, but instead of blaming the people in the clip for rise in population, he had chosen to “romanticise" them, as opined by Twitter users.

He had shared his opinion on why India “makes the most two-wheelers in the world". Surprisingly, it was a photo of a man and a woman on a motorcycle, together with a pile of mats and a towering stack of plastic chairs. Mahindra tweeted: “Now you know why India makes the most two-wheelers in the world. We know how to carry the highest volume of cargo per square inch of wheel… We are like that only… #Sunday". Necessity is the mother of invention, it is said, and necessity in this case might well have meant poverty. Twitter users saw no cause for celebration, even though people’s tenacity in making their daily living is certainly commendable.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here