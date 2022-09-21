Video Of Man Smoking 15 Cigarettes Simultaneously Leaves Internet Shocked

Movies and shows like Kabir Singh and Peaky Blinders show the protagonists smoking cigarettes regularly. While Peaky Blinders stresses the chain-smoking style, Kabir Singh shows Shahid Kapoor smoking two cigarettes together. However, real-life smoking isn’t the same as that. A lot of people smoke a lot more than usual, but smoking several cigarettes simultaneously is a rare sight. A video of a man smoking 15 cigarettes simultaneously has gone viral on Instagram.

The man in question is seen holding all 15 cigarettes in one hand and smoking in public without the fear of being judged. He is indeed several steps ahead of Shahid Kapoor of Kabir Singh. Posted by a user named Sk Majhar, the video shows the smoker with a smile on his face as he smokes several cigarettes together effortlessly. While people watch him, he doesn’t even cough once, showing how experienced he was at smoking.

The video has 34 lakh views and over 1.78 lakh likes. While there is no context of the person or the video due to the comments being switched off, the number of views and likes make it evident that people love the man. A person can also be seen holding an ashtray for the smoker. As he offers the ashtray to the man in question, he nods indicating to wait.

People have linked the behaviour of this man to Kabir Singh and Tommy Shelby from Peaky Blinders who are avid smokers and can be seen smoking almost half the total amount of their screen time. While smoking is bad and should not be glorified, filmmakers show their characters smoking to add to the depth and seriousness of their roles.

