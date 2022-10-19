Video of Man Squeezing His Way into Packed Mumbai Metro Leaves Internet Concerned

Travelling in Mumbai locals and the metro is a hectic task, as every day lakhs of people commute to their workplace using public transport. During rush hours, it is sometimes even difficult to breathe in a compact space packed with people. Amidst this, an old clip of a man trying to get inside a crowded Mumbai Metro has gone viral on social media. The short video was shared on Twitter and suggests that the incident took place almost 3 years ago at the Marol Naka Metro Station in Mumbai.

In the clip, a man dressed in a formal pink shirt can be seen struggling to get inside a coach on the train which is heavily packed. If the video is anything to go by, it seems that the Indian man is in such haste to reach somewhere that he wouldn’t budge to wait for another train. Instead, he tries to forcibly squeeze himself inside the packed public transport.

The clip captures the man adjusting himself from one side to another in the space among packed people. There comes a moment when he steps out of the train briefly indicating that he is giving up getting inside. But in the very next second, he walks back inside, this time facing his back to the door by leaning on others. As the door begins to close, the man who’s standing in discomfort manages to shove himself inside. The Twitter user who shared the clip stated that the incident took place in, “Marol…3 years back” in the caption. Take a look at the video below:

The viral video has garnered over 341k views and more than 200 likes on the micro-blogging site. Upon watching the clip, while some internet users poked fun at it, others were left concerned. A user said, “The second hand anxiety I got watching this.”

Is this relatable?

